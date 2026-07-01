 Ranbir Kapoor's Scene From Ramayana Trailer Leaked? Netizens Share Viral Video - Watch
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Ranbir Kapoor's Scene From Ramayana Trailer Leaked? Netizens Share Viral Video - Watch

A video has gone viral on social media, and netizens are claiming that it is a scene from Ramayana trailer. The video features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, July 01, 2026, 07:56 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor's Scene From Ramayana Trailer Leaked? Netizens Share Viral Video - Watch
Ramayana Scene Leaked? | YouTube / X (Twitter)

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The makers have already unveiled a teaser of the film introducing Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, and now everyone is eagerly waiting for the trailer of the movie.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, an 11-second clip went viral on social media featuring Ranbir as Lord Ram, and netizens are claiming that it is a scene from the trailer. X users are tweeting that the leaked video is from the trailer, which was shown at the CinemaCon event. Check out the tweets below...

Well, if it is actually a leaked scene from the trailer, we are sure the audience will be even more eager to watch it. However, the makers have not yet shared any statement about the viral alleged leaked video.

Ramayana Trailer Release Date

According to reports, the trailer of Ramayana: Part 1 will be launched at a grand event in Los Angeles on July 14, 2026. However, the makers have not made an official announcement about it.

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Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 is slated to hit the big screens on Diwali this year, and Part 2 will release on Diwali 2027. The expectations from the film are quite high, and reportedly, the movie is made on a huge budget of Rs. 4,000 crore.

Ramayana Teaser

The Rama teaser featuring Ranbir was released in April this year. While sharing the promo, producer Namit Malhotra had posted on Instagram, "Rama is the greatest of all time because he lived a life where the choices he made were always in the benefit of the greater good, duty over desire, and sacrifice over self. His legacy continues to enhance and empower humanity over time and bring the belief in the goodness of the human spirit to resolve all conflict and bring peace to the world (sic)."

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Ramayana Cast

Apart from Ranbir, Ramayana also stars Yash (Raavan), Sai Pallavi (Sita), Sunny Deol (Hanuman), Ravie Dubey (Laxman), Lara Dutta (Kaikeyi), Arun Govil (Dasharatha), Indira Krishnan (Kausalya), Kajal Aggarwal (Mandodari), and Rakul Preet Singh (Shurpanakha).

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