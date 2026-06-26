Ramayana Makers Revive Dubai Premiere Plans; Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi & Yash Expected To Attend In October: Report

The makers of Ramayana are reportedly moving ahead once again with plans to host the film's grand premiere in Dubai. The event, which had earlier been put on hold due to tensions in West Asia, is now back under discussion after the regional situation improved.

According to a report in Midday, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra have restarted conversations about holding the premiere in the UAE. The team is tentatively looking at October 28 for the high-profile event, which is internally being referred to as the "Desert Premiere."

If the plans go ahead as expected, the premiere will be attended by the film's lead stars, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. Preparations have reportedly already begun, with location scouts evaluating multiple venues across Dubai for the event.

The premiere plans were originally paused in April because of the ongoing conflict in West Asia. However, discussions have resumed following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran, which has reportedly eased concerns surrounding the event.

A source told the publication, “In April, the idea was put on hold because the timing didn’t feel right. Now that the situation has eased considerably, the team is again exploring the feasibility of taking ‘Ramayana’ to Dubai. The city was always the preferred choice because of its ability to stage large-scale events and the Indian diaspora.”

Dubai has reportedly remained the first choice for the makers because of its world-class event infrastructure and its large Indian community, making it an ideal location for a film of this scale. While an official announcement is still awaited, the groundwork for the grand premiere is said to be progressing quietly.

Ramayana is slated to release in theatres on Diwali this year, but according to reports, the film might get preponed, and hit the big screens a week before the festival on October 30, 2026.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the makers unveiled Ranbir Kapoor's look as Lord Ram from the movie. The promo received mixed reviews from netizens.

Ramayana will be released in two parts. According to reports, Part 1 will end at the Sita Haran sequence. However, there's no confirmation about it.