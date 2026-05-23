Ramayana Release Date: Ranbir Kapoor & Sai Pallavi Starrer Might Get Preponed - Report

Ramayana Release Date | YouTube

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie is slated to release in theatres on Diwali this year, but according to a report, the film might get preponed, and hit the big screens a week before the festival on October 30, 2026.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Namit Malhotra wants the film to establish itself before the Diwali period. He wants the word of mouth to spread all across, so that the business peaks in the second week. He is here to redefine business by not just bringing a pre-Diwali release, but also a film that scores a bigger second week than the first due to the festive period. The conversation to pre-pone by a week is underway, and a final decision will be taken soon."

The source also told the portal that once the makers lock the distribution deal for Ramayana, they will announce the new release date. So, let's see if this report turns out to be true or not.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the makers unveiled Ranbir Kapoor's look as Lord Ram from the movie. The promo received mixed reviews from netizens, and now, everyone has been keen to watch the trailer of Ramayana.

Earlier this month, on May 9, Sai celebrated her 34th birthday, and it was expected that maybe the makers of Ramayana would unveil her first look as Sita. But, no asset was released on her birthday.

Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 is slated to release this year, and Part 2 will hit the big screens on Diwali 2027. According to reports, part 1 will end at the Sita Haran sequence. However, there's no confirmation about it. Currently, the makers are busy with the shooting of part 2.

