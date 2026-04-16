'It's Still Work In Progress': Yash Reacts To Ramayana VFX Criticism, Assures 'Top-Notch' Final Product

Actor Yash recently addressed the ongoing discussion surrounding the visual effects of his upcoming epic film Ramayana: Part I. Responding to criticism about the film’s VFX, the actor clarified that the visuals currently being seen are not final and described the project as a work in progress.

Yash spoke about the film during his appearance at CinemaCon 2026 in Los Angeles, where he presented the ambitious project to an international audience alongside producer Namit Malhotra. The event marked the film’s second major promotional moment following the unveiling of the first look of Lord Rama earlier this month.

In a clip from the event that has since gone viral on social media, Yash responded to conversations around the film’s visuals and assured fans that the final product will look far more polished.

"It's DNEG (the VFX company) on board. So the photo – realistic, the visuals that you are talking - it's still work in progress. I am sure it will be even better when we'll see the finished product. We are really making a product which is top-notch."

The actor also confirmed the film’s release timeline, adding, "We are planning to release this year on Diwali which is in October last week."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the large-scale mythological drama stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, while Yash plays the role of Ravana. The film’s visual effects are being handled by the internationally renowned VFX studio DNEG.

The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Sheeba Chadha in key roles. It is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about projects of the year.