'Finest Actor Of Our Generation': Namit Malhotra Pens Emotional Tribute To Ranbir Kapoor After TIME's 100 Most Influential People Of 2026 Honour

Namit Malhotra Pens Emotional Tribute To Ranbir Kapoor After Times 100 |

As Ranbir Kapoor was featured in the Time 100 Most Influential People list for 2026, filmmaker Namit Malhotra penned a heartfelt tribute for the actor. Sharing his thoughts on social media, the Ramayana Part 1 producer reflected on their long-standing connection, writing, "From watching our fathers share meals and laughter to now, four decades later, coming together to tell one of the greatest epics of all time... It's been quite a journey."

Namit further spoke about Ranbir’s journey, highlighting his struggles and resilience. He added, "I have witnessed your journey closely. The highs, the setbacks, the quiet resilience, and the way you have stayed so grounded through it all, both on and off screen."

From watching our fathers share meals and laughter to now, four decades later, coming together to tell one of the greatest epics of all time… it’s been quite a journey.



I have witnessed your journey closely. The highs, the setbacks, the quiet resilience, and the way you’ve… pic.twitter.com/Rgp1qwhWxE — Namit Malhotra (@malhotra_namit) April 16, 2026

Talking about Ramayana, Namit said he never had any doubt about casting Ranbir as Lord Rama, adding that no one else could have suited the role better. He stated, "You are the finest actor of our generation."

Praising Ranbir’s global recognition, Namit wrote, "Being named Times 100 most influential people of 2026 feels absolutely deserved. It is great to see the world finally take notice of you and your talent." He concluded by saying this is just the beginning and extended his best wishes to the actor.

Ramayana Part 1 is an upcoming mythological epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari, set for release on Diwali 2026. The film is the first instalment of a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana and is mounted on a grand scale with extensive VFX and global production values. The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Backed by Prime Focus Studios and DNEG, the film promises a visually rich retelling of the epic, aiming to be one of the most ambitious cinematic projects in Indian film history.