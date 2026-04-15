'Even Ranbir Kapoor Scenes Were Chopped Off': Veteran Actor Prem Chopra Reveals Why His Scenes Were Cut In Animal; Calls Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film 'Very Violent'

Prem Chopra / Ranbir Kapoor | YouTube

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, is one of the most successful Bollywood films. The movie also starred many other actors in pivotal roles, including veteran actor Prem Chopra. Recently, in an interview, Chopra opened up about Animal and revealed why his scenes were cut in the movie.

In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, while talking about Animal, Chopra said that it is a 'very violent' film. He further said, "I was having about two-three days' work, but the role became very popular. The picture was super duper hit. I have many offers like that now, but I don't get sort of characters which are central characters and exciting. I keep on getting offers, but physically I am not able to do so many films because I like to sort of take it easy now."

When the veteran actor was asked why his scenes were cut in the movie, Chopra said, "Animal was supposed to be made as a three-hour film, but it became a four-and-a-half-hour movie. Even some of Ranbir Kapoor's scenes were chopped off. But Ranbir did such a good job, and even other actors like Bobby Deol and all, they were very good. Times have changed now."

Prem Chopra has been in the industry for over six decades. He was known for playing negative roles, and his dialogue 'Prem Naam Hai Mera, Prem Chopra' had become iconic.

After Animal, Chopra was seen in the OTT series Showtime. The 90-year-old actor has not been actively working for the past few years.

Animal Box Office Collection

Animal was a blockbuster at the box office. The film collected Rs. 553.87 crore net in India, and the film's worldwide gross collection was Rs. 915 crore.

Well, Animal ended with the announcement of the sequel Animal Park, and moviegoers are eagerly waiting for the film.