Ramayana Trailer Release Date: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi & Yash Starrer's Promo To Be Out On July 24

Ramayana Trailer Release Date | Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer Ramayana is one of the most-awaited films of the year. There were reports that the trailer of the film might be out on July 14 or July 18, 2026, but now, finally, the makers have announced that the Ramayana Part 1 trailer will be released on July 24, 2026.

The official X account of the movie tweeted a note, which read, "FROM BHARAT TO THE WORLD. For thousands of years, the Ramayana has inspired generations through its timeless ideals of dharma, maryada, courage and compassion. Now, it begins a new journey. One of Bharat's greatest civilisational epics, presented to the world, at a scale never attempted before in Indian cinema. THE RAMAYANA TRAILER PREMIERES WORLDWIDE ON 24TH JULY (sic)."

From Bharat to the world, the Ramayana trailer premieres worldwide on 24th July, 2026. 🏹 pic.twitter.com/rphSFR99OE — The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) July 11, 2026

Netizens React To Ramayana Trailer Release Announcement

Reacting to the announcement, a netizen tweeted, "That's really a good date......if they release the trailer before Comic Con then maja kam aata (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "It has to be bloody good to garner interest. The teaser was substandard, the VFX, the execution, Ranbir as Bhagwan Ram...were all below par. The trailer has to be bang on the money, else it will erode the interest (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "LET'S GO!!! It's our time and we won't let go. India and the world would see our culture and our history!!!! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 is slated to release during Diwali this year, and Part 2 will hit the big screens on Diwali next year. While there were reports that Ramayana Part 1 might release a week prior to Diwali, there's no confirmation about it.

The Rama teaser of the film was released a couple of months ago, and it had received a mixed response. So, let's wait and watch what response the trailer will get.