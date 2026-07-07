Karan Johar's Dharma Productions To Distribute Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi & Yash Starrer Ramayana In India: Report

Dharma Productions To Distribute Ramayana? | YouTube / Instagram

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in the lead roles, and everyone is eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film, which will reportedly be out on July 18, 2026. Meanwhile, according to a report in Variety India, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is all set to distribute Ramayana Part 1 in India.

Reportedly, a 30-minute footage of Namit Malhotra's production venture was shown to many studios as part of the distribution process. Dharma Productions was impressed with it and started discussions and negotiations. Sources told the portal that the negotiations began at a whopping amount of Rs. 500 crore, and the deal was finalised at Rs. 250 crore.

According to reports, Ramayana will be distributed overseas by Warner Bros. Pictures. Meanwhile, there's no confirmation about Dharma Productions distributing Ramayana. So, let's wait for the official announcement from the makers.

Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 will release on Diwali this year, and Part 2 is slated to hit the big screens on Diwali next year. While there were reports that the makers are planning to release Part 1 a week before the festival, there's no confirmation about it.

Ramayana Trailer Launch

According to reports, the Ramayana trailer will be out on July 18, 2026. It will be launched at a huge global event in Los Angeles. However, there's no confirmation about it.

Ramayana Cast

Apart from Ranbir, Sai, and Yash, Ramayana also stars Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, and others. Recently, in an interview with Zoom, Kajal opened up about her role in the film and said, “We’ve only filmed Part 1 and, of course, Lanka is lesser in that, and I am Mandodari. So my role is obviously very limited. Regardless of that, it’s been wonderful. It’s been an amazing experience to just be a part of something, a magnum opus which is going to be a world film. World cinema is a fantastic feeling, and I’m just really grateful that I’m a part of something which is so close to our hearts.”