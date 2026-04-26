Video: Sai Pallavi Opens Up About Hindi Film Debut With Ek Din, Says 'I'm Actually Quite Nervous'

Actress Sai Pallavi is gearing up for her Hindi film debut with Ek Din, along with Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan, and she attended a special promotional event for the film in Mumbai on Sunday (April 26). The event saw the presence of the film’s cast and creators, including Aamir, who is backing the project.

During the interaction, Sai spoke candidly about her experience at the musical gathering and the overwhelming emotions she felt being surrounded by talented artists.

Expressing her gratitude, she said, "I don't know what work I have done, but I felt happy that jo bhi mene kiya, it brings me to a room filled with people who are so talented and I end up being so humbled. Aamir sir is crazy enough to be that emotional in public, but though I love my seats, I sometimes wish that the lights were dimmed so that I can, you know, be more emotional."

"You guys were unbelievable, every single person, you're all such beautiful narrators, I could see your emotions, I could see the visuals in front of me. It was absolutely beautiful. Thank you so much for whatever has led you all the way here. God bless you and may you continue to do this and influence more lives and touch our souls," she added.

Sai credited her journey for bringing her into such inspiring creative spaces. She further opened up about her path in the industry, adding, "Sometimes I feel my journey in the industry, I don't know if I was somebody who would genuinely go to a theatre, go to a place where it's going to be a culmination of such talents, but whatever I've done has led me here and I'm so grateful for the whole journey."

Talking about stepping into Hindi cinema, the actor admitted feeling a mix of excitement and nervousness.

Thanking Aamir for the opportunity, she said, "Thank you, Aamir sir, for putting me in a space like this, picking me to be part of this movie where I'm able to enjoy this, feel so much of love. And every time you all spoke about love, I could see your face glow. This is going to be my first Hindi film. I'm actually quite nervous. But it's an absolutely beautiful journey. Thank you so much to the whole team. Junaid was an absolutely beautiful co-star. An obedient child, actually. He's so nice. I had a great time. Today I didn't prepare what I wanted to say, but please forgive me. There's a lot of love inside for you."

About Ek Din

Ek Din, starring Junaid and Sai, is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day and also marks her Hindi film debut, as she is primarily known for her work in Tamil and Telugu cinema. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.