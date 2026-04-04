'Ranbir Kapoor Mein Innocence Kam Dikh Rahi': Sunil Lahri Irked By Ramayana Teaser, Says Emotion Matters More Than ₹5,000 Crore VFX

Sunil Lahri Questions Ranbir Kapoor's Casting As Lord Ram In Ramayana |

Ranbir Kapoor, who will next be seen in Ramayana, had his first look as Lord Rama unveiled on Thursday. However, it received mixed reactions from the audience over his appearance and the VFX. Amid this, Sunil Lahri, best known for playing Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, reacted to the teaser, saying some parts of it 'irked' him and that Ranbir lacks the innocence needed to portray Lord Ram.

Sunil Lahri Disappointed By Ramayana Teaser

He also added that a film cannot be judged solely based on a teaser. Reflecting on his show, he said that the emotions in Ramayan were so strong that even after 37–38 years, it is still regarded as the best adaptation of the epic and continues to connect with audiences.

Speaking to DNA, Sunil said, "Aap bhale Rs 4000-5000 crore ki film bana le, lekin agar aapka emotion quoitent strong nahi hua, toh log connect nahi karenge, and aapki film nahi chalegi. Emotion is very important."

'Ranbir Kapoor Looks Harsh, Suits More For Laxmana or Bharat'

Further, he stated that Ranbir, who was last seen in Animal portraying a violent, alpha-male character, might find it a little 'difficult' for audiences to accept him as Lord Ram given his previous image. He also added that Ranbir may have looked more suitable in the role of Lakshman.

"He looks a little harsh; he suits more for Laxmana or Bharat. For such a role, it's always better to cast a fresh face. A new actor, with no image or controversy, is always an ideal match," said Sunil.

Sunil said that be it Avengers, Avatar, or Titanic, all big films are backed by strong emotions. He added that even his iconic show Ramayan, despite not having advanced VFX due to limited budgets at the time, continues to remain impactful because of its strong emotional connect.

'Ranbir Kapoor Mein Innocence Kam Dikh Rahi'

Further, Sunil added there is no doubt that talented Ranbir is a fine actor, adding, "Main expert comment nahi dunga. Ranbir theek dikh rahe hai, but innocence thodi kam dikh rahi hai. Jo sheetalta, dhairya, innocence Arun mein dikhti thi, inn mein (Ranbir) kam dikh rahi hai. But I'm sure he'll justify the role with his acting."

About Ramayana

Ramayana Part One is slated to release in theaters in October 2026, with the second part arriving in 2027, and stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Ramayana features music by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.