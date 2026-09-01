Ailing Actor Sudhir Dalvi Received Financial Help From Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan & Akshay Kumar, Reveals Wife

Veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi , best known for playing Sai Baba in Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, is recovering at home following a serious health crisis last year. The 86-year-old actor spent a month at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after being diagnosed with severe sepsis, a potentially life-threatening infection, in October 2025. The infection severely affected his joints and mobility, resulting in an extended stay in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Now, his wife Suhas Dalvi revealed that serval B-Town celebs came forward to help Dalvi.

According to a report in Bolly Spice, the actor's treatment expenses reportedly crossed Rs 10 lakh and were expected to reach around Rs 15 lakh, prompting his family to appeal publicly for financial assistance. Help soon came from several quarters.

In December 2025, the Bombay High Court allowed the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust to contribute Rs 11 lakh towards his medical expenses. Members of the film industry, including Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor and Akshay Kumar, as well as devotees and residents of Shirdi, also extended financial support.

Speaking about his health, his wife said, “He is at home now. He still has to walk with the help of a walker, and his mind is disoriented. But he is happy to be home. So am I. The hospital was not only expensive, the aura of being in a hospital is very intimidating for a patient.”

She also expressed gratitude towards those who supported the family during the difficult period.

“When the news spread that we were unable to meet hospital bills, many from the film industry came forward to help financially. I can’t immediately recall all the names. But Kartik Aaryan , Ranbir Kapoor Akshay Kumar were among the first to help. There were so many others from the film industry and outside. My husband is best known for playing Sai Baba. So many Sai bhakts came forward to help. Who says we’ve become a heartless people? The love and generosity after my husband’s illness is overwhelming.”

While the family remains grateful for the financial assistance, Suhas believes that Dalvi has now received the medical support he needs and that the focus should be on his recovery.

She said, “We request the film association, which is so kindly sending money every month, to use that money for someone needier. My husband has received all the medical help he could get. Now it is just prayers that he needs. His recovery is slow. I am myself old and asthmatic. But I am doing my best to look after both of us.”