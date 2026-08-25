The Vvaan Teaser:  'Pure Serial...', 'Looks Average'; Sidharth Malhotra & Tamannaah Bhatia's Thriller Drama Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

The Vvaan Teaser |

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s fantasy thriller The Vvaan teaser was released on August 25, 2026, and has received mixed reactions online. While some viewers found the teaser intriguing and praised its blend of mystery, fantasy and folklore, others compared it to Bhediya and criticised the storyline and Sidharth’s performance.

The Vvaan Teaser X Reactions

Soon after The Vvaan teaser dropped, fans took to social media to share their reactions. Some viewers praised the film’s visual world and the pairing of Sidharth and Tamannaah. One user wrote, “The teaser has that perfect mix of mystery, fantasy and folklore. Sidharth and Tamannaah look like an interesting pairing, and this world definitely has me curious for 25 September.”

The teaser has that perfect mix of mystery, fantasy and folklore. Sidharth and Tamannaah look like an interesting pairing, and this world definitely has me curious for 25 September. — Haneef khan (@Haneef_inc) August 25, 2026

The teaser looks genuinely intriguing. The combination of Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, TVF and Ektaa R Kapoor in a big-screen fantasy folklore setting definitely makes this one worth watching. The world and scale look promising, and I’m curious to see how the story… — Rakesh Sharma (@iamrkRakesh) August 25, 2026

Another user praised the combination of the cast and production houses, writing, “The teaser looks genuinely intriguing. The combination of Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, TVF and Ektaa R Kapoor in a big-screen fantasy folklore setting definitely makes this one worth watching.”

Puri movie AI ke standard edition package me hi bana diya hai lag raha hai... — Jeet 🇮🇳 (@satyagreat) August 25, 2026

What a Ghatiya, Waahiyat, crap teaser of film #Vvaan. It’s like a copy of Bhediya! So it’s a sure shot disaster! — Bobde Dada (@Bobde_dada) August 25, 2026

phir ek aur film jo poori ki poori ek hi studio ke andar green screen lagakr shoot ho gayi, koi outdoor scene nahi wahi ghatiya sets aur mediocre vfx.

pak chuke hai bhai ab bas bhi karo — BeyondBeliefs (@BeyondBeliefss) August 25, 2026

However, the teaser also received criticism from some viewers, with a section of social media users comparing it to Bhediya. One user sarcastically wrote, “Puri movie AI ke standard edition package me hi bana diya hai lag raha hai.” Another called it “Like a copy of Bhediya! So it’s a sure shot disaster!” Sidharth’s acting also came under criticism, with one user bluntly commenting, “Pure artificial serial aur Siddharth Malhotra ki acting, isko pehle koi acting school bhejo yr.”

Literally very bad acting by sid. Hope movie mein acha kiya ho lekin teaser 👎 — khahid Sapoor (@khahid_sapoor) August 25, 2026

Pure artificial serial aur siddharth malhotra ki acting, isko pehle koi acting school bhejo yr🫤🫤 — Raju Prasad (@Soultaker_657) August 25, 2026

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is an upcoming Hindi action-fantasy mystery thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 25, 2026. It is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, with Arunabh Kumar also serving as the writer. The supporting cast includes Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Durgesh Kumar, Akshaan Sehrawat and Sundip Ved. The film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari, under Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF Motion Pictures, with 11:11 Productions also listed in production credits.