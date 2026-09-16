Shah Rukh Khan Avoids Paparazzi At Ambani Ganpati Bash, But Inside Photo Goes Viral

SRK at Ambani Ganpati celebration | Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan made a low-key appearance at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilia in Mumbai recently. While several Bollywood celebrities posed for the paparazzi outside the residence, the superstar chose to avoid the cameras. An inside picture of Shah Rukh with Nita and Mukesh Ambani has now surfaced online and is going viral.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani hosted their annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at their Mumbai residence, which saw several prominent names from the film industry in attendance. Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and several other celebrities were photographed arriving at Antilia.

However, Shah Rukh did not make a public appearance outside the venue. Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club later shared a picture from inside the celebration, in which the actor can be seen with Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

Shah Rukh looked dapper in a crisp white outfit for the festive occasion. Unlike several other guests, he did not pose for the photographers outside Antilia or interact with the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, was photographed outside the Mumbai residence along with her mother.

SRK Reveals How His Family Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

On the occasion, Shah Rukh also interacted with his fans through an AskSRK session on X. He wished his followers on Ganesh Chaturthi before answering questions about the festival and his celebrations at home.

"Happy Ganapati to all the boys and girls. Festivities and happiness around and may Bappa bring more of it in your lives. To add to happiness it's always better to share it with friends. So a bit of sharing and laughs let's do an AskSRK for a while if you all have the time. Love u."

A fan then asked Shah Rukh how his family celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi. The actor revealed that Bappa is welcomed home for one-and-a-half days and that his family follows the traditional rituals.

"Wife does the Aarti and then the prayers and tonight will do the Visarjan. Kids and friends gather to hang around and laugh a lot. Very simple and family time," he wrote.

Celebrities At Ambani Ganpati Celebration

The celebration was attended by several Bollywood stars. Ranveer Singh arrived solo, while Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were among the celebrity couples who arrived together.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen in vibrant red-and-yellow outfits. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Rekha, Karisma Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were also spotted at Antilia.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Film King

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for Siddharth Anand’s King. The film is expected to release during a busy holiday period, with major Hollywood titles, including Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, also scheduled around the same period.