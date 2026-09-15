'24th December Bro': Shah Rukh Khan Confirms King Release Date Won't Change Amid Rumours

Shah Rukh Khan in King | Photo via YouTube

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has put an end to speculation around the release date of his much-awaited action entertainer King. The actor has confirmed that the film will arrive in theatres on December 24, 2026, and hinted that there will be no change in the release date.

Shah Rukh took some time out on Tuesday (September 15) for his popular #AskSRK session on X (formerly known as Twitter), where he interacted with fans and answered several questions about King. One fan asked whether the film had got “sandwiched” between other releases and if its date would be changed.

"Srk sir king to sandwich jaisa fas gya hai kya date change hoga? @iamsrk." Responding to the question, SRK said, "Not at all....Baaki bread pieces ka bhi toh socho....hum toh center ki tasty Tikki hain."

Last month, a report in Midday had revealed that the film might be postponed after SRK suffered a shoulder injury during King shoot. Quoting an insider, the report stated that the shooting was paused as the superstar required rest for a couple of weeks before he can face the camera again.

SRK Says King Trailer Will Arrive Later

With the film's release now around 100 days away, fans were also eager for the trailer. One fan asked SRK to at least unveil the trailer, but the actor asked them to wait. “Abhi sirf baat karunga Trailer baad mein.... film is 100 days away na...24th Dec bro.”

The actor's responses have further fuelled curiosity around the project, particularly as fans have been counting down to its release. SRK also revealed that the makers are taking their time with the promotional assets instead of rushing them.

Everything in #King ...worked very hard to entertain as many as possible. The action the songs the actors and of course my hair!!! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

When a fan asked what he was most excited for the audience to see in King, SRK teased that there is plenty to look forward to. "Everything in #King...worked very hard to entertain as many as possible. The action the songs the actors and of course my hair!!!"

He further asked fans to be patient and assured them that the wait would be worth it. “Ab picture hi dekho na! Tarsa nahi raha join acchhi wali bana raha hoon....ke Dil ko tasalli mile....Sab ayega...24th Dec se pehle,” he replied.

Siddharth Is Taking Time With King Assets

SRK also addressed the delay in revealing more promotional material from the film. He said director Siddharth Anand and the team are working hard to ensure that the assets are ready in the best possible form.

“Sid toh bechara laga hua hai. Late bhai hain...taking time to put our best foot forward so u all enjoy it and feel proud and happy with #King,” he replied to one of the X users.

Sid toh bechara laga hua hai. Late bhai hain...taking time to put our best foot forward so u all enjoy it and feel proud and happy with #King https://t.co/CPnsAhTrzp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, with Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma and Arshad Warsi in key roles. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

King is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.