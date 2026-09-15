Shah Rukh Khan Shares How His Family Celebrates Ganpati: 'Wife Does Aarti, Kids And Friends Gather To Hang Around'

SRK Reveals His Simple Ganpati Celebration With Family | Photos via Instagram

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave fans a glimpse into his family's Ganpati celebrations as he revealed how he spends the festival at home. The actor said the occasion is kept simple, with his wife Gauri Khan performing the aarti, while their children and friends come together for prayers, laughter and quality family time.

On Tuesday (September 15), SRK wished his fans on Ganesh Chaturthi and later hosted a special #AskSRK session on X (formerly known as Twitter). During the interaction, a fan asked him about his way of celebrating Ganeshotsav.

Rather than elaborate festivities, SRK described their Ganpati celebrations as a warm family gathering filled with prayers, conversations and laughter.

Sharing details about his family's festivities, Shah Rukh said, "Wife does the Aarti and then the prayers and tonight will do the Visarjan. Kids and friends gather to hang around and laugh a lot. Very simple and family time."

Screenshot of SRK's post | X

The Jawan star also shared his festive wishes with fans on X, encouraging them to celebrate the occasion with their loved ones.

"Happy Ganapati to all the boys & girls. Festivities & happiness around and may Bappa bring more of it in your lives. To add to happiness it's always better to share it with friends. So a bit of sharing and laughs let's do an #AskSRK for a while if you all have the time. Love u," he wrote.

The festive interaction came as a pleasant surprise for fans, as Shah Rukh generally maintains a relatively low-key presence on social media and often connects with his followers through his occasional #AskSRK sessions.

Shah Rukh Khan's Work Front

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is gearing up for his next big-screen release, King, which is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24, 2026.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action entertainer also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rani mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi and Suhana Khan in key roles. The makers have previously released glimpses of SRK's intense look from the film, hinting at a high-octane action-packed story.