'Yeh Request Toh...': Shah Rukh Khan Goes 'Really' As Fan Asks Him To Work With Russian Actress In Adventure Film

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Fan Asking Him To Work With Russian Actress | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is back with his popular #AskSRK sessions, giving fans yet another chance to interact with him directly on X (formerly Twitter). Known for his quick wit, charming personality and signature sense of humour, the actor often responds to questions from his fans and followers, with his candid replies frequently grabbing attention online.

Fan Wants Shah Rukh Khan To Work With Russian Actress

During his latest session, Shah Rukh Khan received a rather unusual request from a fan, who suggested that the superstar work with a Russian actress in an adventure film. The fan wrote, “Bhau @iamsrk russian actress k sath adventure movie karo na #AskSRK #king.”

The request clearly caught Shah Rukh Khan off guard, prompting a hilarious response from the actor. Reacting to the fan’s suggestion, SRK replied, “Really!! Yeh request toh pehli baar Suni hai….”

Check it out:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shah Rukh Khan’s witty response left fans amused, as the actor seemed genuinely surprised by the unique film suggestion. His #AskSRK interactions have long been popular among his followers, with fans often asking him everything from career-related questions to personal and quirky requests.

What Asked About Next Project After King?



Asked what he plans to do after King, SRK did not reveal what is coming next. “Pata nahi Abhi toh ‘King Akela Kaafi hai’,” the superstar said.

Shah Rukh Khan Work Front

Shah Rukh is currently gearing up for his much-awaited film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The cast includes SRK's daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor, among others.

King is set to release on December 24, 2026.