'Why Does This Look Like AI?': Abhishek Bachchan-Rani Mukerji's Alleged Leaked Picture From Shah Rukh Khan Starrer King Leaves Netizens Confused

Abhishek Bachchan-Rani Mukeri's Picture From King Set leaked? | Reddit / YouTube

Siddharth Anand's King is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The cast of the film is one of the reasons why the moviegoers can't wait to watch King on the big screens. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, and many more actors. Recently, a report in Mid-day stated that Rani and Abhishek will be reuniting on the big screen after 19 years in King, and the two could be paired opposite each other.

Now, a picture of them has gone viral on social media, and it is being claimed that it is a leaked photo from the sets of King. However, the picture has left netizens confused. Check out the Reddit post below...

Netizens React To Abhishek Bachchan-Rani Mukerji Leaked Picture

Reacting to the picture, a Reddit user wrote, "Wow last was laaga chunari mein daag? Almost 20 yrs ago… (sic)." Another netizen commented, "They look really good together but that's AI (sic)."

One more Reddit user wrote, "Woah woah woah woah Im sooooo f***ing happy Bunty babli couple They always looked so fkn cute to me (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Well, this is not the first time when a picture or a video from the sets of King has been leaked. Earlier, SRK and Deepika's pictures and videos from the Cape Town schedule had also made it to social media. However, just like netizens, we also wonder whether the picture of Abhishek and Rani is real or an AI-generated image. But, it is clear that the audience is looking forward to watching them on the big screens together.

King Release Date

King is slated to hit the big screens on December 24, 2026. The film has already created a fantastic pre-release buzz, and the audience is looking forward to it.