Shah Rukh Khan's King Scene Leaked? Fans Guess It Is AI-Generated Video

Shah Rukh Khan's King Scene Leaked? | X (Twitter)

Siddharth Anand's King, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. A few months ago, a few videos from the sets of the movie were leaked online, and now, a video has made it to social media claiming to be a leaked scene from the movie. However, the fans quickly guessed that it is an AI-generated video. In the AI-generated scene, SRK is seen mouthing a massy dialogue, and later he takes a bike and lands on a cargo boat.

In the video, SRK mouths the dialogue, "Sher ko pinjre mein bandh karne ka sapna dekha tha na, ab wahi sher teri duniya ujaadne aaraha hai." Watch the video below...

Fans React To SRK's King Leaked Scene

Reacting to the video, a netizen tweeted, "Woh time door nahi jab ai se tabu ke saath romantic film bana denge fandom wale (sic)." Another X user wrote, "KOI LOG YE AI VIDEO REAL LEAK BATA RAHE PAGALO THIS IS AI ITS NOT REAL VIEWS KE CHAKKAR ME LOG FAKE HYPE BANA RAHE!!! #KING (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "'It's Seems Real' and it's the biggest piece of obvious AI Dogs*** (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

King Cast

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, King stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, and others. The film's star cast is simply amazing, and that's why the expectations from it are quite high.

King Release Date

King is slated to hit the big screens on December 24, 2026. There were reports that it might get postponed, as on December 18, 2026, Avengers: Doomsday is slated to hit the big screens. However, for now, King is scheduled to release on the Christmas weekend, and there's no change in the release date.