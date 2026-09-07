Rani Mukerji-Abhishek Bachchan Paired Opposite Each Other In Shah Rukh Khan's King? Here's What We Know

Rani Mukerji-Abhishek Bachchan Paired Opposite Each Other In Shah Rukh Khan's King? | YouTube

Siddharth Anand's King has a fantastic star cast. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and others. A few months ago, there were reports that Rani will be seen playing the role of Suhana's mother in the film, and it will be an extended cameo. However, the recent report is surely going to get her and Abhishek's fans super excited for King.

According to a report in Mid-day, Rani and Abhishek will be seen sharing screen space after 19 years in King, and the two could be paired opposite each other in the film. King is also going to mark the reunion of Rani and Shah Rukh Khan after a gap of 20 years. The two actors were last seen together in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, which was released in 2006.

Well, we have read multiple reports about King, but there's no confirmation about them. So, let's see whether this report about Rani and Abhishek's reunion in the movie turns out to be true or not.

King Leaked Scene?

A few days ago, a video went viral on social media, claiming to be a scene from King. However, fans quickly pointed out on social media that it is an AI-generated video. But earlier, videos of SRK and Deepika from the sets were leaked online. The two were spotted shooting for the film in Cape Town, South Africa.

King Release Date

King is slated to release on December 24, 2026. It is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year, and the audience is looking forward to it.

There were reports that the movie might get postponed, as just a week prior, on December 18, 2026, Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit the big screens. However, till now, there's no update about it.