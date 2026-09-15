Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday And Other A-Listers Bring Maximalist Desi Drama To Ambani's Ganpati Celebration

Bollywood celebs at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Ganesh Chaturthi brought Bollywood’s fashion A-game to Antilia as the Ambani family welcomed guests for Antilia Cha Raja in Mumbai on September 14. From statement sarees and richly embroidered lehengas to understated kurta sets and dramatic Indo-western silhouettes, the celebrity arrivals offered plenty to decode.

The evening had something for every festive-fashion mood – some went all out with traditional jewellery and vibrant colours, while others kept things contemporary with sharper silhouettes and modern styling. Here’s a look at who wore what.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday brought a burst of sunshine to the celebrations in a turmeric-yellow Bandhani saree. The vibrant drape was framed by a broad gold border and paired with an ornate embroidered blouse. The real show-stopper of her desi look was a pair of oversized turquoise earrings that extended towards her shoulders.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor embraced Indian textile heritage in a multi-toned Patola saree, styled with the pallu towards the front in a Gujarati-inspired drape. She went heavier on the accessories, wearing a maang tikka, dangling earrings, stacks of bangles and oversized rings.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh opted for a crisp white traditional ensemble, featuring a structured Nehru jacket with gold buttons, a self-textured striped kurta and matching trousers. He accessorised with amber-tinted aviators, diamond studs, a gold ring and a minimal wrist chain.

Rasha Thadani

Rasha Thadani chose a deep-red lehenga, styled with a cropped blouse that came with a criss-cross draped design detailed in gold and purple. A sheer red dupatta with an embellished border completed the ensemble. She kept her accessories relatively restrained with delicate earrings and statement rings, allowing the heavily worked outfit to lead.

Rekha

Rekha stayed true to her unmistakable traditional aesthetic in a richly woven saree featuring muted purple, brown and green checks. An antique-gold border framed the drape, while a deep-burgundy blouse with metallic detailing added depth. Her jewellery was obviously grand, with layered necklaces, a statement choker, long earrings, bangles, a prominent maang tikka and a potli bag.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar made a dramatic Indo-Western statement in an ivory monochrome ensemble. His floor-length open-front coat featured sculpted three-dimensional braided-rope embroidery and tassels running along the front. Underneath, he wore a draped asymmetrical cowl kurta with relaxed wide-leg trousers. A large gold-set emerald pendant necklace, matching green gemstone ring, frame-rimmed glasses and pointed cream suede boots finished the look.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor exuded festive elegance in a heavily embroidered red saree which came with floral and traditional motifs and finished with a decorative gold border. She paired it with a fitted sleeveless red blouse featuring a high neckline. A sparkling choker, earrings, red bangles and statement rings added shine, while an ornate hanging potli completed the traditional styling.

Kajol

Kajol opted for a classic red-and-pink combination that felt festive without being overly elaborate. Her glossy red saree featured scattered gold floral motifs and a delicate embellished border, while a contrasting pink section added a brighter colour break. She leaned into traditional jewellery with a chunky choker layered with necklaces, matching earrings, bangles and rings.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor gave traditional dressing a more relaxed interpretation in pink and coral. She paired a sheer pink kurta-style top with voluminous sleeves with a checked saree in pink, coral and muted beige. The lightweight fabric kept the outfit easy and contemporary, while jhumka-style earrings, stacked bangles, a wristwatch and an embellished potli brought in the festive elements without overwhelming the look.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor opted for a rich purple saree that immediately stood out for its tonal depth and intricate gold embroidery. Her sleeveless, corset-style blouse featured a high neckline and elaborate gold detailing, while the pallu was styled towards the front. She continued the regal theme with a gold choker, matching earrings and multiple bangles.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon brought Bandhani into the spotlight with a vibrant royal-blue saree covered in intricate geometric tie-dye patterns and micro-sequin embellishments. The actress paired it with a sleeveless matching bustier blouse trimmed with silver detailing. A multi-strand pearl choker featuring a dark-blue gemstone centrepiece, coordinating earrings and stacks of gold and pearl bangles completed the look.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani went for full festive drama in a heavily embroidered red lehenga. The skirt featured vertical detailing, floral and paisley-inspired motifs and a striking gold fringe along the hem. A fitted red blouse with a plunging neckline and delicate embroidery kept the silhouette contemporary. A sheer dupatta and minimal jewels rounded off her ensemble.

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan kept things elegant in a bright red kurta set detailed with embroidery around the neckline, cuffs and borders. A matching dupatta with colourful scalloped edging added movement and a subtle contrast to the outfit. She completed the look with an embroidered potli, layered necklace, small earrings, bangles and rings.