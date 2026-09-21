Video: Prithviraj Sukumaran Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With Wife To Seek Ganpati Bappa's Blessings Amid Daayra Release

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings amid the festive season and the theatrical release of his latest film Daayra. The actor was spotted at the popular Ganpati pandal, where he offered prayers and participated in the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Prithviraj Sukumaran Visits Lalbaugcha Raja

Glimpses from Prithviraj’s visit have surfaced on social media, giving fans a look at the actor’s spiritual outing. Dressed in a simple white kurta-pyjama and sporting a tilak on his forehead, the actor was seen paying his respects to Bappa at the pandal.

He was accompanied by his wife Supriya Menon, who is a former journalist and film producer.

His visit comes as Daayra, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, continues its theatrical run. The film stars Prithviraj alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles and explores questions around justice, policing and the legal system.

About Daayra

Daayra revolves around two police officers who have different ideas about justice. Kareena Kapoor plays DCP Ajooni Kohli, a police officer who believes in following the constitutional process, while Prithviraj plays DCP Raman Kumar, who takes a more direct approach to delivering justice.

The conflict between their ideologies comes to the forefront after a controversial encounter involving four men accused of a heinous crime. The film draws from elements of several real-life cases and explores police encounters, public anger and the relationship between justice and due process.

Daayra box office collection

The film has continued to struggle at the box office, recording no growth on its first Sunday (September 20). The film arrived in theatres on September 18 and has faced a challenging start, with Kunal Khemu’s Vibe also releasing on the same day.

According to Sacnilk, Daayra collected an estimated Rs 1.75 crore net in India on Day 3, across 1,839 shows. The collection remained unchanged from Day 2, when the film also earned Rs 1.75 crore net. With this, the film’s total India net collection stands at approximately Rs 4.50 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 5.40 crore after three days.