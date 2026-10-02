Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Sanjay Dutt, Kabir Bedi, Ali Fazal And Other Bollywood Celebs Pay Tribute To Bapu

Sanjay Dutt, Kabir Bedi, Ali Fazal And Other Bollywood Celebs Pay Tribute To Bapu | Photos via Instagram

On Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to remember the Father of the Nation and highlight the relevance of his teachings. Sanjay Dutt, Kamal Haasan, Kabir Bedi and Ali Fazal were among those who paid tribute to Gandhi on Friday (October 2).

Sanjay Dutt marked Gandhi Jayanti by sharing a memorable scene from his 2003 film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. The clip features his character Munna Bhai and Arshad Warsi’s Circuit discussing Mahatma Gandhi and his philosophy of non-violence.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Dutt wrote, "Some values never go out of time. Remembering Mahatma Gandhiji and the ideals of truth, peace and compassion that continue to inspire generations. Happy Gandhi Jayanti."

Kamal Haasan, meanwhile, reflected on Gandhi’s message of independent thinking. Sharing his thoughts on X, the actor-politician wrote, "Gandhi’s great challenge to independent India was never 'follow me.' It was: think for yourself."

He further added, "In today's modern age of political polarisation, instant opinions and viral outrage, what does Gandhi mean to India? Perhaps, more than ever, it means this: never surrender your political conscience to any party, ideology, crowd, influencer or algorithm. Happy Gandhi Jayanti."

Gandhi’s great challenge to independent India was never “follow me.” It was: think for yourself.



In today's modern age of political polarisation, instant opinions and viral outrage, what does Gandhi mean to India? Perhaps, more than ever, it means this: never surrender your… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 2, 2026

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi also remembered Gandhi Jayanti while highlighting his family’s connection with India’s freedom movement. The Khoon Bhari Maang actor shared pictures from his visit to Mahatma Gandhi’s historic Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and spoke about his mother, Freda Bedi, and her contribution to the freedom struggle.

Take a look at his post here:

Ali Fazal paid tribute to Gandhi by sharing a minimalist graphic featuring the words "BURA MAT". The image showed a camera, microphone and speaker, each marked with a red cross. It appeared to emphasise being mindful of what one sees, says and hears.

Along with the graphic, Fazal shared Gandhi’s message, "Be the change you wish to see in this world", and captioned the post, "Lest we forget."

The visual also evoked the popular imagery of Gandhi’s three monkeys, traditionally associated with the message of “see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil.”

Gandhi’s birth anniversary is observed in India as Gandhi Jayanti and globally as the International Day of Non-Violence. The occasion highlights his philosophy of non-violence as a means of bringing about social and political change.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi became one of the key figures in India’s freedom movement against British colonial rule. His advocacy of non-violent resistance, along with his belief in Swaraj (self-governance) and Ahimsa (non-violence), played a significant role in the movement that culminated in India’s independence in 1947.