Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill's Team Says Her Family Is 'Destroyed And Shattered' After Kaashvi's Confrontation, Alleges ScoutOP Blurred Boundaries

Love Gill's Team Alleges 'Character Assassination' On BB20 | Instagram

ScoutOP's girlfriend, Kaashvi, confronted him over his growing closeness with Love Gill during the Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, October 25. Expressing her displeasure over Scout massaging Love, Kaashvi questioned their 'brother-sister' bond and said she felt 'disgusted' by his behaviour. She also alleged that Love was manipulating Scout inside the house and urged him to distance himself from her. Love, meanwhile, remained silent throughout the confrontation.

Love Gill's Team Alleges 'Character Assassination' On Bigg Boss 20

Following the episode, Love's team issued a lengthy statement, alleging that her character had been torn to shreds on national television and condemning the public scrutiny she faced. "Her family is destroyed. Shattered into pieces," read the statement.

ScoutOp Blurred The Lines By Confessing Feelings For 'Sister' Love Gill

The statement further stated that Love had been clear about her boundaries from the beginning, maintaining that Scout was simply like a brother to her. However, the team alleged that despite these boundaries, Scout blurred the lines by confessing his feelings, only for Love to face the backlash. Calling it one of society's oldest and most toxic double standards, the statement criticised the tendency to blame women in such situations.

Calling out the double standards, the team said, "Why is a grown man treated like a victim of hypnosis, while a girl is painted as a calculated temptress? Why is she expected to carry the burden, the shame, and the humiliation for feelings she never asked for and never reciprocated?"

'Love Gill Deserved Empathy, Not Cruelty'

Love's team further stated that she deserved to be heard, respected and protected. Instead, they alleged, she was humiliated and sacrificed at the altar of public judgment. Emphasising that no woman should have to bear the consequences of a man’s choices, the team added that no family should have to watch their child go through such an ordeal.

"Love Gill deserved empathy, not cruelty. She deserved justice, not a character assassination," the statement concluded.