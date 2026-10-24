‘Reality Shows Deliver What Audience Wants To See’: Splitsvilla Fame Anuska Ghosh Reflects On ScoutOP And Love Gill’s Growing Bond In Bigg Boss 20 - FPJ Exclusive |

The ongoing controversy over edited clips of Bigg Boss 20 contestants ScoutOP and Love Gill has sparked debate about how reality shows portray relationships. Splitsvilla fame Anuska Ghosh has now shared her views on whether Bigg Boss influences contestants to pursue romantic angles through editing. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Anuska said, "Reality shows mein kya hota hai na, they deliver what audience wants to see."

The Bigg Boss Bangla and MTV Splitsvilla 16 fame further explained why romantic angles have become a common feature of reality shows. She said, "Ek to pehli baat har reality show mein, if you see, there is a love angle. Without it, lagta hai ki the show is not complete."

Anuska added that this is not limited to Bigg Boss, as reality shows often present narratives that appeal to viewers. "Sirf Bigg Boss hi nahi, koi bhi show pakad lo aap, story toh waise hi dikhayega aapko jo aap dekhna chahte ho," she said.

When asked whether Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu and the winner of Roadies and Splitsvilla 16, was pursuing a romantic angle because of this, Anuska chose not to comment directly. "No comments on that," she said, before adding, "That's his game. I think whatever he's going to do, that's best for him and he knows that."

Talking about Bigg Boss 20 and whom she would like to see win the show, Anuska expressed her support for Gullu. "I feel like one of my friends, Gullu. Because we would love it agar hamare batch se koi ja raha hai aur wahan pe achha kar raha hai," she said. She further added that if Gullu did not win, she would like to see Qazi Touqeer lift the trophy.

The controversy surrounding Bigg Boss 20 contestants ScoutOP and Love Gill, centres on their growing closeness despite describing their bond as that of siblings. In the Weekend Ka Vaar promo, host Rohit Shetty questions their behaviour, warning that it creates a negative impression on screen. He asks Love what Scout means to her and tells them that their physical closeness “is not looking good at all”. Scout attempts to justify his actions by saying he also gives Mahhi Vij massages when she asks him to. Meanwhile, reports suggest Scout’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, may address the situation in an upcoming episode, although her appearance has not been confirmed.