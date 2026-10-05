‘No Girl Deserves This…’: ScoutOp Confesses Developing Feelings For Love Gill Despite Relationship With Kashvi Hiranandani, Bigg Boss 20 Viewers React

‘No Girl Deserves This…’: ScoutOp Talks About Developing Feelings For Love Gill Despite Relationship With Kashvi Hiranandani, Bigg Boss 20 Viewers React | Jio Hotstar

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, ScoutOp appeared to confess that he has developed feelings for someone inside the house. While communicating in sign language, the esports player seemingly admitted to having feelings for Love Gill. This quickly caught viewers’ attention, with fans questioning how he could develop feelings for someone while being in a relationship outside the house. However, ScoutOp later clarified that his feelings for Love are more like those he would have for a “sister.”

While speaking to Yung DSA, ScoutOp said, “Sister se pehle friend hota hai na aadmi,” seemingly referring to his equation with Love. Yung then asked him, “Tera raasta badal raha hai kya?” to which ScoutOp replied, “Nahi pata.”

No Girl deserves this to watch their partner developing feelings for someone on National TV! Scout really did the most disgusting thing by calling love sister and then saying these things.. Btw Kashvi called Qazi “Red Flag” 🙂‍↕️ #BiggBoss20 #BB20 https://t.co/qREiHerx7g — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐠 🇮🇳 (@I_Am_His_Fan) October 5, 2026

ScoutOp’s comments soon sparked reactions on social media. One user tweeted, “No girl deserves this to watch their partner developing feelings for someone on National TV!”

For the unversed, ScoutOp is in a relationship with Kaashvi Hiranandani. In the latest episode, he also hinted at having a home outside the Bigg Boss house while seemingly referring to Kaashvi without taking her name. He further admitted to feeling jealous when Gullu and Love engage in relationship-related drama with each other.

Meanwhile, Yung DSA also opened up about missing his girlfriend and said he had almost “vanished” while dealing with the emotions of being away from her. However, he added that he has started spending more time with his fellow housemates. His conversation also appeared to touch upon the possibility of him developing feelings for Love.

SCOUT EXPOSED HIMSELF 😭🤡 He admits he’s catching feelings for Love, yet he’s also concerned about Kashvi outside. Then they call this a “Bhai-Behen” bond? REALLY MAKE IT MAKE SENSE. 👏🏼😂 #BiggBoss20 • #BB20 https://t.co/kDXAe1yVbs — TRS (@RealTrs90) October 5, 2026

SCOUT EXPOSED HIMSELF 😭🤡 He admits he’s catching feelings for Love, yet he’s also concerned about Kashvi outside. Then they call this a “Bhai-Behen” bond? REALLY MAKE IT MAKE SENSE. 👏🏼😂 #BiggBoss20 • #BB20 https://t.co/kDXAe1yVbs — TRS (@RealTrs90) October 5, 2026

What?? Scout Love Gill ke liye feelings aa raha hai!!😭😭😭😭😭 Imagine the situation if Kaasvi is doing a live stream on this!! #BiggBoss20 #BB20 https://t.co/EYXugLapq2 — AK (@Tox1c_Paradise) October 5, 2026

As the episode aired, viewers began trolling ScoutOp for seemingly talking about developing feelings for another woman despite being committed to someone outside the house. One user wrote, “He admits he’s catching feelings for Love, yet he’s also concerned about Kashvi outside.” Another wrote, "Imagine the situation if Kashvi is doing a live stream on this!"

The new episodes of Bigg Boss 20 release every day at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.