Bigg Boss 20: Did Love Gill Give Her Innerwear To 'Brother' ScoutOP After Taking It Off? Here's The TRUTH Behind Viral Video

Love Gill-ScoutOP Viral 'Innerwear' Video Sparks Row | Photo Via X

Punjabi actress Love Gill and YouTuber-gamer ScoutOP have come under social media scrutiny over their physical closeness inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Although the two have maintained that they share a brother-sister bond, their interactions have sparked debate among viewers. ScoutOP had also attracted attention earlier after speaking about his uncertain feelings towards Love, despite being in a relationship with YouTuber Kaashvi Hiranandani.

Love Gill-ScoutOP Viral 'Innerwear' Video Sparks Row

Amid the ongoing discussion, a clip from the Bigg Boss 20 live feed following Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode went viral. In the video, Love appeared to remove something from inside her shirt and hand it to ScoutOP, who was subsequently seen holding the item.

Real Truth Behind Viral Video

Several social media users assumed that the object was her innerwear, triggering criticism and speculation online. However, the item was a heating pad that Love had removed from her shirt and handed to ScoutOP. The apparent misunderstanding raises questions about whether the backlash was based on an incorrect interpretation of the footage.

Salman Khan Calls Out Love Gill's 'Touchy' Behaviour With ScoutOP

In the latest episode, host Salman Khan addressed Love's allegedly touchy behaviour towards the gamer. Rather than directly confronting her about ScoutOP, Salman asked whether she had a brother. Love replied that she had a younger brother who was 17 years old.

Salman then questioned her about their relationship and whether physical gestures between siblings could ever feel awkward. Love maintained that such interactions were normal.

Taking the conversation further, Salman asked whether she would feel comfortable touching her brother's foot near his thigh. Love agreed, prompting Salman to conclude, "Okay, then it's not a problem." As he walked away, he gestured towards Amrapali and remarked, "You know what I'm talking about."

Meanwhile, ScoutOP's girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, has not publicly reacted to the latest viral clip. She recently announced a break from streaming amid the ongoing online discussion surrounding ScoutOP and Love.