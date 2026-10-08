‘Casual Fun Or Crossing The Line?’: Kamya Punjabi Questions ScoutOp And Love Gill’s ‘Physical Proximity’ In Bigg Boss 20 - VIDEO | X

Television actress Kamya Punjabi has taken a dig at ScoutOp and Love Gill after a video of the two Bigg Boss 20 contestants went viral on social media. In the clip, ScoutOp is seen appearing to touch Love with his feet, prompting Kamya to question the physical proximity between the two and their earlier “brother-sister vibe”.

Sharing her reaction on social media, Kamya wrote, “The transition from a ‘brother-sister’ vibe to whatever this physical proximity is between Scout and Love Gill.” Calling out their behaviour, she added, “Boundaries need to exist, even in a reality show. What exactly is going on here?” Kamya further questioned whether their equation was merely “casual fun” or had crossed a line.

The transition from a "brother-sister" vibe to whatever this physical proximity is between Scout and Love Gill. Boundaries need to exist, even in a reality show. What exactly is going on here? Casual fun or crossing the line? #BiggBoss20 — Kamya Punjabi Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 8, 2026

The video also sparked reactions from social media users, with one person sharing the full clip and writing, “How disgusting is this.” Another user commented, “Fully crossing the line aise kon bhai bahan adult me karta hai itna touch,” while reacting to ScoutOp and Love’s viral moment.

@iamkamyapunjabi Unbelievable!! I m shocked this girl is not stopping him at all. Shame !! She is equally responsible. — Ruby Kaur (@RubyK5) October 8, 2026

@iamkamyapunjabi How disgusting is this 👇 — Qazi Ke Rockstars (@mkjw0501) October 8, 2026

ScoutOp’s GF Kaashvi Reacts To His Confession About Developing Feelings For Love Gill

ScoutOp’s girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani has addressed the growing buzz around his equation with Love Gill. During a recent livestream, Kaashvi said she was “okay” and was choosing to handle her personal relationship privately. She clarified that what happens inside the Bigg Boss 20 house and how viewers interpret those moments are “two very different things”, adding that she genuinely wishes Scout well and wants him to succeed on the show.

Kaashvi further maintained that her feelings for Scout would not change because of “a few clips” or the way a situation appears on screen. She said she genuinely cares about him and pointed out that his success matters to her because “he has worked really hard to get here.” Her comments came amid intense online discussion over ScoutOp’s growing proximity to Love Gill and his recent remarks about feeling possessive towards her.