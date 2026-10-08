Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOp’s Girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani Takes Streaming Break Amid His Growing Bond With Love Gill, Netizens React

Bigg Boss 20 contestant ScoutOp’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, has announced that she is taking a break from streaming. Her decision has sparked speculation among Bigg Boss viewers, with several social-media users wondering whether it is connected to ScoutOp’s recent confession of feelings for fellow contestant Love Gill on the reality show.
Kaashvi took to her channel to inform her fans about her decision, writing, “Taking a break from streaming for a bit!” She also asked her followers to join Neyoo’s watch party.
Following her announcement, several users began linking her streaming break to the developments involving ScoutOp and Love Gill inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. One user wrote, “Kashvi Scout’s Girlfriend takes a break now. ScoutOp is in Bigg Boss and he is trying to make a love angle with Love Gill after being committed to a woman outside.”
Another user claimed, “Kashvi has stopped streaming for Scout… she knows what exactly is going on.”
Did Kaashvi Hiranandani’s Private Chat Surface Online?
Meanwhile, screenshots purportedly showing a conversation involving Kaashvi and one of her friends have been circulating on social media. The authenticity of the screenshots has not been independently verified.
In the conversation, Kaashvi is allegedly asked by her friend why she did not react after ScoutOp’s confession on Bigg Boss 20. The person identified as Kaashvi allegedly responds, “Didn’t feel like saying anything.”
Her friend then appears to ask whether she plans to announce a breakup after Bigg Boss 20. The response attributed to Kaashvi reads, “Bigg Boss ke baad break up announce kar dunga.”
The purported conversation also contains claims about her continuing to stream and publicly support ScoutOp. However, there is no independent confirmation that the screenshots are genuine or that the statements were actually made by Kaashvi.
Kaashvi has not publicly addressed the speculation surrounding her relationship with ScoutOp or the screenshots circulating online so far.