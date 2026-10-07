‘Why Did You Bring Up My Ex?’: Uditi Singh Breaks Down After Gullu’s Personal Dig In Bigg Boss 20 - VIDEO |

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Uditi Singh broke down in tears after Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar brought up her “ex” during an argument over household chores. The two contestants were seen calling each other out over their responsibilities when Gullu remarked that everyone gets a tag and told Uditi that she had received the “ex tag”.

The personal remark left Uditi visibly hurt. The argument began when Gullu questioned Uditi over her alleged “chor” (thief) comment about Mahhi Vij. Uditi maintained that they should first discuss the task, but Gullu continued to question her over the remark.

Clarifying what she meant, Uditi said, “Main ye keh rahi thi jo aap pe tag laga hai, aap chura ke khate ho.” Gullu responded, “Sab kisi pe ek do tag lagte hain... Kisi pe ex tag lagta hai, kisi pe chor ka lagta hai.”

1 like = 10 🩴 on his face. Salman teasing Uditi by taking Wahi’s name doesn’t give you the license to use it in a fight. #UditiSingh #BiggBoss20 #BB20 https://t.co/y0p5Ui5Lwz — 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐮𝐬𝐡🥀 (@Pankush90) October 7, 2026

lmaooo not the damn ex tag!! about time someone gave it back to uditi.. gullu has been nothing but nice to her!! agar gullu ko "chor" ka tag denge, toh woh "ex" ka tag dega!! 😭 #bb20 #biggboss20 #gullu https://t.co/CX65lx3W2N — 𝐀𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚 (@alinak98__) October 7, 2026

Uditi immediately objected to the personal reference and snapped, “Aap personal kyu ja rahe ho? You think you will smart by talking about my ex?”

She then walked away from the argument and went inside the washroom, where she broke down in tears. Uditi was heard expressing her frustration, saying, “Main tumhara Roadies, Splitsvilla la rahi hoon yaha pe. Tumne ex kyun laya.”

Realising that his comment had crossed a line, Gullu later approached Uditi and apologised for making the personal remark.

Karan Wahi’s name has previously come up on Bigg Boss 20 in connection with Uditi’s past relationship. She has spoken about their two-and-a-half-year relationship, marriage discussions and eventual breakup, even describing the split as a “blessing in disguise” and alleging that he would sometimes demotivate her. There was also speculation about Karan entering the show as a wildcard, which he later denied. Against this backdrop, Gullu’s “ex tag” remark appeared to strike a particularly personal chord with Uditi.