Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Announce Second Pregnancy: Did Salman Khan Hint About It On Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar?

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Announce Second Pregnancy | Instagram

On Wednesday, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took to social media to announce that they are all set to become parents again. The actors already have a daughter named Saraayah, who was born in July last year. In the past few weeks, Kiara's appearances had started speculation that she is pregnant, and it looks like even Salman Khan hinted about it on Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar.

Sidharth, along with Tamannaah Bhatia, had come on Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar a couple of weeks ago to promote his movie The Vvaan. During the episode, Salman asked Sidharth, "How is shaadi shuda life and fatherhood?" The Student of the Year actor had replied and said, "Very good."

Further, Sidharth said, "It is the best role to become a father. Hamari bahot pyaari beti hai, jo abhi 15 mahine ki hogayi hai. I think it is the best feeling in the world." Salman quickly said, "Hopefully, you will have another one soon." At that time, Sidharth just smiled and didn't react much. But, it looks like maybe Salman knew that the couple is expecting their second child.

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Second Pregnancy Announcement

While sharing the good news with their fans, the Shershaah jodi posted, "Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all👼 Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude (sic)."

Celebrities Congratulate Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani

Many celebrities commented on the Instagram post of SidKiara and congratulated them. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Mommy and Daddy again yayyy (sic)."

Karan Johar commented, "Love love you (sic)." Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Congratssss guyss (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Movies

Currently, Sidharth and Kiara both don't have films that are officially announced. The former was last seen in The Vvaan, which, despite a good start, has failed to leave a strong mark at the box office. Meanwhile, Kiara was seen in Toxic, which flopped at the box office.