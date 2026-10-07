'Blessed Once Again': Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Announce Second Pregnancy 15 Months After Daughter Saraayah's Birth

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Announce Second Pregnancy | Photo Via Instagram

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the happy news on Wednesday, October 7, in a joint Instagram post, expressing their joy and gratitude.

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Announce Second Pregnancy

"Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude," Kiara and Sidharth wrote in the post.

The announcement featured a heartwarming photograph of Sidharth and their daughter, Saraayah, holding a fresh pair of knitted baby booties. The picture appeared to mirror the couple’s first pregnancy announcement, which also featured tiny baby footwear.

Kiara Advani Sparked Pregnancy Rumours At Ambani's Event

Kiara had earlier sparked pregnancy rumours during the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in 2026, where she arrived with Sidharth at the Ambani residence (Antilia) in Mumbai on September 14, 2026.

Her appearance at the star-studded festivities led to speculation among fans and paparazzi about whether the couple was expecting their second child. The rumours have now been confirmed with their latest announcement.

Kiara and Sidharth welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in 2025. Their daughter, Saraayah Malhotra, was born on July 15, 2025, in Mumbai.

The couple tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in an intimate yet dreamy wedding ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. Their wedding was attended by close family members and friends from the film industry.

Work Front

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups , alongside Yash, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth. The film, however, did not make a strong impact at the box office.

Sidharth, on the other hand, was last seen in The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia.