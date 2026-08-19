Kiara Advani Opens Up About Challenging Water Bowl Circus Act In Toxic: 'Taught Me To Be Comfortable With The Unfamiliar...'

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Kiara Advani has opened up about her experience performing a challenging water-bowl act in a circus-themed sequence for her upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The actress reflected on the experience and explained how taking on unfamiliar challenges has helped her learn new skills and push herself beyond her comfort zone.

Kiara Advani Pushes Her Limits With Water Bowl Act In Toxic

Sharing her thoughts, Kiara took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Films have a beautiful way of making us step into worlds we’ve never known, sometimes quite literally. Every new character, every new set, every crazy challenge teaches you something you didn’t know you were capable of."

She added that the sequence taught her to become more comfortable with the unfamiliar while encouraging her to remain curious and continue learning throughout the process.

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'Here's To New Skills'

The actress also expressed her excitement about continuing to take on new adventures and experiences that push her creatively. "Here’s to new skills, new adventures, and the kind of passion that keeps you willing to dive in again and again!" Kiara.

Yash Reacts To Trolls Calling Tabaahi A 'Condom Ad'

Kiara has faced significant backlash online over her bold scenes with Yash in Toxic. While the actress has not reacted to the criticism, Yash recently addressed the trolling surrounding the song Tabaahi. Some social media users even went as far as comparing the song’s visuals to a 'condom ad.'

During a recent interaction on Aap Ki Adalat, Yash addressed the criticism and appeared to take the comments in good humour. Reacting to trolls who compared the song to a condom advertisement, the actor jokingly said, "Agar condom ad karna hai, toh paise leke karunga. Aise muft mein nahi karunga..."

The film, which has faced multiple delays, is finally set to hit theatres on August 26.