'She Will Not Be Happy': Yash Reveals Wife Radhika Pandit's Reaction To His Bold Scenes With Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria In Toxic

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Kannada superstar Yash has opened up about his wife Radhika Pandit’s reaction to his intimate and bold scenes with co-stars Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria in his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Yash On Wife Radhika Pandit's Reaction To His Scenes In Toxic

Speaking about the scenes, Yash admitted that Radhika may not be happy about seeing him in such moments on screen. However, he stressed that she understands the demands of his profession and trusts him completely. "I've also stepped out of my comfort zone. It’s not easy for me to do these things, but the story demands it, and it’s a crucial part of it. Of course, she won’t be happy about it, but that doesn’t mean she’s upset or anything, because she trusts me," Yash said on Aap Ki Adalat.

'It's Not Her Husband...'

Yash further explained that Radhika, who is also an actor, understands the distinction between his on-screen work and their personal relationship, recognising that when he is performing, "it's an actor doing their part. It’s not her husband."

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'Every Partner Would Feel Uncomfortable'

Yash also acknowledged that intimate scenes can make partners uncomfortable, saying that he did not want to pretend otherwise.

"I think every partner would feel uncomfortable about this. I don’t want to lie. Every partner feels that way," he said, adding that filmmaking is a form of art and that certain scenes are sometimes necessary to serve the story.

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash in the lead role, with Kiara, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film has generated considerable anticipation, particularly following Yash's success with KGF: Chapter 2.

The film, which has faced multiple delays, is finally set to hit theatres on August 26.