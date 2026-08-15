'Paisa Leke Karunga...': Yash Takes Dig At Trolls Who Called Tabaahi Song 'Condom Ad' Over Bold Scenes With Kiara Advani - VIDEO

Photo Via YouTube

Yash has reacted to the trolling surrounding the Tabaahi song from his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which also features Kiara Advani. The song has attracted attention for its bold and intimate scenes between the two actors, with some social media users even comparing it to a "condom ad."

Yash On Tabaahi Trolling

During a recent interaction on Aap Ki Adalat, Yash addressed the criticism and appeared to take the comments in good humour. Reacting to trolls who compared the song to a condom advertisement, the actor jokingly said, "Agar condom ad karna hai, toh paise leke karunga. Aise muft mein nahi karunga..." His response drew laughter from the audience as he addressed the trolling surrounding the song.

Check out the video:

"Agar Condom Ad Karna Hai Toh Paise Leke Karunga. Aise Muft Mein Nahi Karunga."



He is roasting all of them at once.☠️😌#Yash #ToxicTheMovie pic.twitter.com/H0KVeIeMmk — Cinema Premi✍🏻 (@kalaavidanaanu) August 15, 2026

Talks About Bold Scenes In Toxic

Yash also spoke about the intimate scenes in Toxic and explained that the film was always positioned as a story meant for grown-ups. "Art has to ask uncomfortable questions. Jab se title daala hai, tagline daala hai, this is Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Hum pehle se bata rahe hain ki jo bacche hain, dimaag se bacche hain, woh thoda door rahein," he said.

Toxic Not For Kids

Addressing questions about what children might learn from the film, Yash added, "Bacchon ko nahi dekhna hai, jo bhi bacche hain, unko ghar pe rehna hai."

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash in the lead role, with Kiara, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film has generated considerable anticipation, particularly following Yash's success with KGF: Chapter 2.

The film, which has faced multiple delays, is finally set to hit theatres on August 26.

On the work front, after Toxic, Yash has Ramayana: Part 1 and Ramayana: Part 2 in his upcoming lineup, in which he will portray the character of Ravana.