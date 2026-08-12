'Quite Funny...': Ranbir Kapoor SLAMS 'CGI Critics' Over Ramayana VFX Criticism, Namit Malhotra Says People Are Judging Visuals On Phones

Ranbir Kapoor On Ramayana VFX Trolling | Photo Via YouTube

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of Ramayana, in which he will portray Lord Ram, has addressed the growing criticism surrounding the film’s visual effects, taking a dig at what he described as the rise of “CGI critics” on social media. The 43-year-old actor opened up about the extensive work that goes into creating computer-generated imagery (CGI) and urged audiences to wait before judging the film’s visuals.

Ranbir Kapoor Hits Back At 'CGI Critics'

In a recent conversation with Collider, Ranbir spoke about how audiences have become increasingly focused on the quality of visual effects, particularly with the growing influence of artificial intelligence. He said, "There’s also a new phenomenon right now that in the last few years, there has been such a large number of people online who have become CG critics."

He pointed out that many viewers judge a film’s visuals based on its trailer and immediately conclude that the CGI is not good enough or appears unfinished.

Ranbir Kapoor BREAKS Silence on #Ramayana Negativity 👀



"The last few years everyone has become a CGI critic, people are interested in the technology, but it’s also funny how countless hours of work is called AI because they don’t understand it. It’s tricky to impress everyone" pic.twitter.com/gPT29ylvFG — The Climax India (@TheClimaxIndia) August 12, 2026

'Tricky Right Now Trying To Impress The Audience'

The actor also said he finds it “quite funny” when people who are unfamiliar with the process assume that filmmakers have simply used AI to create the visuals.

Ranbir said he has seen director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra spending extensive time on VFX calls since the project began. He added that the team has been working on even minute details, including getting the colour of the sky right. Ranbir acknowledged that impressing audiences with authentic CGI has become increasingly challenging.

'You Judge It On Phone...'

Meanwhile, Namit Malhotra also addressed the criticism and said viewers are often judging the film’s visuals on their phones. He recalled the response to the earlier Rama teaser, saying that while there was significant noise surrounding its VFX online, conversations changed when people watched the trailer in IMAX.

“We are spending years, millions of dollars to make something for that big screen experience, and then you judge it on a phone or not great internet connection,” Malhotra said.

Helmed by Dangal and Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 is slated for a theatrical release during Diwali 2026, while Ramayana: Part 2 is scheduled to hit cinemas on Diwali 2027