'It's An Insult To Lord Ram': Nikita Rawal Slams Ranbir Kapoor's Old Beef Comment, Questions His Ramayana Casting & Demands Apology

Actress Nikita Rawal has stirred fresh debate around Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana by questioning the casting of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. She said portraying one of Hinduism's most revered deities is far more than an acting assignment. Referring to Ranbir's old remark about eating beef, she argued that he should publicly apologise if the statement hurt religious sentiments and claimed he is not the right choice to portray Lord Ram.

According to Nikita, Lord Ram represents faith and values for millions, making the role unlike any other character in cinema.

"Playing Lord Ram is not just about acting. This is not an ordinary film role; it is connected to the faith of millions of people. People look at Lord Ram with purity and devotion, and countless devotees have deep emotional and spiritual faith in him. This is not an ordinary role," the actress told Bollywood Mascot.

When asked about Ranbir's old beef-related comment, Nikita said that acknowledging the mistake would be the right thing to do if people had been hurt by it. "If that comment has hurt anyone's religious sentiments, I don't think there is anything wrong with accepting your mistake publicly. It would be a good step if he came forward and said it happened by mistake."

"The character of Lord Ram is absolutely not meant for Ranbir Kapoor. A person who eats beef and has such poor character—how will he understand the values and character of Lord Ram? The makers are only doing business; they are thinking about money. This is an insult to the faith of millions and to Lord Ram himself. Where are all the Sanatanis? Why is no one raising their voice?" questioned Nikita.

Nikita further said that Ranbir should apologise and even called for a boycott if he chose not to.

"A person who has hurt the sentiments of millions openly says that he eats beef, and the same person is now playing Lord Ram. Boycott Ranbir. If he feels he made a mistake, he should apologise. We are people who know how to forgive. In my opinion, Ranbir's personal character does not justify the character of Lord Ram."

Ranbir Kapoor's previous remarks

The controversy stems from an old promotional interview with food critic Kunal Vijayakar, in which Ranbir spoke about his eating habits and described himself as a "big beef guy" while discussing his preference for red meat. The clip has repeatedly resurfaced online since the announcement of Ramayana.

In 2024, Ranbir spoke about embracing Sanatana Dharma during a conversation with entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath.

"I started believing a lot in the Sanatana Dharam. I think I started reading a lot about it in the last couple of years. I went quite deep into what it is, what the effects are. And see, you believe it or you don’t believe it."

His statement drew mixed reactions on social media, with many users bringing up his earlier beef remark. Several also claimed that his comments were linked to the promotions of Ramayana, in which he essays the role of Lord Ram.

In October 2023, reports stated that Ranbir had given up alcohol and meat while preparing for Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious mythological epic.