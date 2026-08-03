Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Faces Protest Warning As Shri Ramlila Mahasangh Demands Special Screening Before Release

Months ahead of the release of Ramayana: Part 1, director Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious mythological epic has landed in controversy. The Shri Ramlila Mahasangh has written to the filmmaker and the production house, requesting a special screening of the film before its theatrical release and warning of protests if the demand is not met.

According to reports, the organisation's president, Arjun Kumar, has sent a formal letter seeking an exclusive preview for a delegation representing the Mahasangh. The group wants to review the film before it releases in India and overseas during Diwali this year.

In the letter, Kumar reportedly referred to the controversy surrounding Adipurush , the big-budget adaptation of the Ramayana produced by T-Series Films. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, the film had faced criticism over several creative choices.

The letter states that members of the Sanatan community and those associated with traditional Ramlila performances had objected to several scenes in Adipurush. Among the concerns were the depiction of Lanka in black instead of gold and the portrayal of Raavana and his army, which many believed did not align with traditional beliefs. Kumar also reminded the makers that the backlash had affected the film's box office performance.

Expressing similar concerns over Ramayana: Part 1, the Mahasangh claimed it had received information suggesting that the film could include scenes capable of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus in India and abroad. The organisation has therefore requested a special preview so that any objectionable scenes or dialogues can be identified and removed before the film reaches theatres.

The letter also carries a warning that if the filmmakers do not arrange the requested screening, the Shri Ramlila Mahasangh, along with several other Hindu organisations, will stage protests outside cinema halls in Delhi and other states after the film's release.

Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Raavan. Its music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

The makers recently unveiled a four-minute trailer, which received mixed reactions from audiences online.

The trailer begins with Yash's Ravana entering his grand palace and proclaiming his dominance over the three worlds. It then shifts focus to Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, while Arun Govil appears as King Dasharatha. The glimpse also introduces Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha. It showcases several iconic moments from the epic, including Rama and Sita's wedding, Sita's abduction, and the events leading up to the epic battle between Rama and Ravana.

While Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, its sequel is slated to hit theatres on Diwali 2027.