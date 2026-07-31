Amid Ramayana Trailer Buzz, Kangana Ranaut Shares Childhood Picture Of Her As Sita Maa; Writes, 'My Aashirvad To All Liberals'

Kangana Ranaut As Sita | Instagram / YouTube

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Friday shared a picture of herself from her school days, in which she is seen dressed as Sita Maa. One of her friends is seen playing the character of Lord Ram, and another friend portrays the role of Lord Hanuman. What has grabbed everyone's attention is that she posted the picture amid the Ramayana trailer buzz.

In one of her Instagram stories, she shared the picture and wrote information about the year and her school. In another Instagram story, she wrote, "My aashirvad to all liberals (sic)." Check out the posts below...

Kangana Ranaut As Maa Sita

Well, Kangana was actually supposed to portray the character of Goddess Sita in the film Sita: The Incarnation. The movie was announced in 2021 and was supposed to be directed by Alaukik Desai. However, it never went on the floors, and currently, there's no update on the film.

Ramayana Trailer

Meanwhile, the Ramayana: Part 1 trailer was unveiled on Thursday, and netizens praised its VFX, grandeur, and Yash's performance. However, reactions to Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's casting have been mixed, as a few netizens felt that they were miscast in the movie. But fans of Ranbir and Sai feel that they are perfect for their respective roles of Lord Ram and Sita Maa.

Kangana Ranaut's Upcoming Movies

Kangana currently has two films lined up, a thriller with R. Madhavan and Queen 2. The production of both movies has been wrapped up, but the release date has not yet been announced.

The actress' last release, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, failed to make a mark at the box office.

Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 is slated to release on Diwali this year, and Part 2 will hit the big screens during the festival next year.