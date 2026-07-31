'One Seat In Honour Of Om Raut': Did Ramayana Producer Namit Malhotra Take Dig At Adipurush Director? Fact Check

Did Ramayana Producer Namit Malhotra Take Dig At Om Raut? | YouTube

The much-awaited trailer of Ramayana Part 1 was released on Thursday, and it has received a mixed response from netizens. However, the movie is being compared to Om Raut's Adipurush, which was based on the Ramayana. The movie, which starred Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, had received mostly negative reviews and was a flop at the box office.

Now, amid the Ramayana trailer buzz, an Instagram post claiming to be from producer Namit Malhotra has gone viral, in which he is taking a dig at Raut. The post reads, "As the makers of Ramayana, I sincerely request every theatre across the country to reserve one seat in honour of our nation's greatest director, Sir Om Raut, in every theatre. Jai Hind. Namit Malhotra (sic)."

Namit Malhotra has ordered every theatre to keep one seat reserved for Sir Om Raut😭#Ramayana pic.twitter.com/QGdfZpcrct — Amara (@Amara__Don) July 30, 2026

Well, it is actually a fake post, and nothing like this has been shared by Malhotra on Instagram.

For the uninitiated, when Adipurush was released, Raut had requested the producers and theatre owners to keep a seat vacant for Lord Hanuman in every theatre. So, the above fake post is trying to take a dig at Raut's request.

Adipurush Criticism

Adipurush faced a lot of criticism because of the VFX and the dialogues in the movie. The film earned Rs. 288.15 crore net at the box office in India against the reported budget of Rs. 500 crore.

Ramayana Budget

Meanwhile, Ramayana, which is a two-part franchise film, is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs. 4,000 crore. It is undoubtedly the most expensive film made in India.

Ramayana Trailer Response

The Ramayana trailer has also received mixed reviews from netizens. While everyone is praising the VFX, grand scale, and Yash's performance in it, the styling and casting of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are being questioned by netizens.

Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana Part 1 is all set to hit the big screens on Diwali 2026. Part 2 will be released next year on Diwali. The movie is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, and even though the trailer has received a mixed response, the audience is keen to watch Ramayana on the big screens.