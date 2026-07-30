Ramayana Trailer: 'Is That Sourabh Raaj Jain?'; Netizens Wonder Who Plays Role Of Lord Vishnu In Ranbir Kapoor, Yash & Sai Pallavi Starrer

Ramayana Trailer: 'Is That Sourabh Raaj Jain? |

The much-awaited trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was released at 4:15 AM on Thursday, July 30, 2026. The trailer has sparked widespread excitement among fans. While the film's grand visuals, stellar cast and epic storytelling have grabbed attention, one brief appearance has become the biggest talking point on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor is already confirmed to play Lord Ram and Parshuram in the film. The brief glimpse of Lord Vishnu in the trailer has left social media users divided over who plays the role in the film. Several viewers believe actor Sourabh Raaj Jain appears as Lord Vishnu in the trailer.

Who plays the role of Lord Vishnu in Ramayana?

After the trailer of Ramayana was released on Thursday, July 30, 2026, social media was flooded with reactions. Fans pointed to a brief glimpse of Lord Vishnu and expressed confidence that the actor behind the role was Sourabh Raaj Jain. Many praised the casting, saying his calm screen presence and experience in mythological roles made him an ideal fit. However, neither the production team nor the actor has confirmed whether he is portraying Lord Vishnu in the film.

About Sourabh Raaj Jain

Sourabh Raaj Jain is a familiar face for mythological drama fans. He rose to immense popularity after portraying Lord Krishna in the television series Mahabharat (2013), a performance that earned him a devoted fan following. Over the years, he has also played several divine characters, making him a natural choice in the eyes of many viewers.Who is playing Ram in the Ramayana movie?

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Netizen reactions

As soon as the trailer was released, social media was flooded with reactions. Fans pointed to a brief glimpse of Lord Vishnu and expressed confidence that the actor behind the role was Sourabh Raaj Jain. Many praised the casting, saying his calm screen presence and experience in mythological roles made him an ideal fit. However, neither the production team nor the actor has confirmed whether he is portraying Lord Vishnu in the film.

One user named Sana shared the trailer's screengrab and wrote on X, "Who is playing Lord Vishnu? Is he Sourabh Raaj Jain?"

Another user wrote, "Can anyone clarify me. Is he Saurabh Raaj Jain @saurabhraajjain in the form of Shri Narayan? Or I'm the only one not getting it?"

Is Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of Lord Vishnu?

Ranbir Kapoor, who is playing the roles of Lord Ram and Parshuram, will reportedly play the role of Lord Vishnu. In an earlier interaction, the actor explained that both Ram and Parshurama are avatars of Lord Vishnu.

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Cast and production of Ramayana

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The ambitious adaptation is being mounted on a massive scale with high-end visual effects and music by legendary composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.