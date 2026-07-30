Ramayana Trailer: Yash Delivers A Menacing Ravana, Outshines Ranbir Kapoor & Sai Pallavi In A Grand Visual Feast Backed By Stunning VFX

Ramayana Trailer | YouTube

After months of anticipation, the trailer for Ramayana: Part 1 has finally been unveiled, and it lives up to the hype. Ahead of its worldwide theatrical release, the makers showcased the trailer at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). It was also screened exclusively for select members of the media at a special preview in Mumbai on July 20, offering a first glimpse of what promises to be one of Indian cinema's most ambitious spectacles.

Check out Ramayana trailer:

The four-minute trailer introduces an impressive ensemble cast in all its glory. Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi embodies Sita, Yash makes a powerful impression as Ravana, while Lara Dutta appears as Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as Dashrath, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha. Although audiences had previously seen a brief glimpse of Ranbir as Ram, the trailer finally offers a complete look at the film's world and its characters. Yet, it is Yash who steals the show.

From the moment Ravana makes his grand entry, Yash commands attention with an imposing screen presence, unmatched intensity, and a powerful aura that makes every frame unforgettable. His portrayal is magnetic, making him the trailer's biggest highlight. Ranbir , meanwhile, brings calmness and conviction to Lord Ram, but it is Yash's larger-than-life performance that leaves the strongest impression.

Sai Pallavi looks graceful and ethereal as Sita. Despite facing criticism when she was first cast, the actress appears perfectly suited for the role. While the trailer doesn't reveal much about her character, it beautifully captures key moments, including Ram and Sita's wedding, their departure from Ayodhya for the 14-year vanvas, and Sita's abduction by Ravana. The trailer also features Lakshman's dramatic act of severing Surpanakha's nose, with Rakul Preet Singh making a striking appearance.

One of the biggest surprises is the film's visual quality. Earlier concerns surrounding its VFX and CGI are firmly put to rest. Backed by Namit Malhotra's Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG, the visuals are breathtaking, blending scale with realism to create an immersive mythological world. Elevating the experience further is the magnificent background score by Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer in collaboration with legendary Indian musician A.R. Rahman. Their music perfectly complements the epic visuals, adding emotion, scale, and grandeur to every frame.

The trailer also offers brief glimpses of Vivek Oberoi, Saurabh Sachdeva and Sheeba Chaddha. Helmed by Dangal and Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 is slated for a theatrical release during Diwali 2026, while Ramayana: Part 2 is scheduled to hit cinemas on Diwali 2027.

If first impressions are anything to go by, Ramayana: Part 1 has all the ingredients of a landmark cinematic event.