'Om Raut Ghar Pe...': Pap Trolls Adipurush Director In Front Of Nitesh Tiwari At Ramayana Trailer Launch Event; Here's How He Reacted

The makers of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana hosted a grand event in Delhi on Saturday to unveil the film's trailer. The launch was attended by the cast and the creative team, with several moments from the event making their way to social media.

Among the many videos circulating online, one clip has particularly caught the internet's attention. It captures an unexpected moment involving a paparazzo, director Nitesh Tiwari and filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

As Nitesh and Ashwiny posed together for photographers on the red carpet, one paparazzo was heard taking a dig at Adipurush director Om Raut. The photographer said, "Aaj Om Raut ghar pe dekh rahe hoge."

Take a look at the video here:

The comment triggered laughter among several photographers present at the venue. However, Nitesh and Ashwiny chose not to respond. The couple calmly completed their photo session and walked away without reacting to the remark.

Adipurush failure

The viral remark drew attention because it referenced Adipurush , Om Raut's 2023 mythological film, which received criticism following its release. The film faced backlash over its visual effects, dialogues and character portrayals, making it one of the most debated Bollywood releases in recent years.

Despite massive pre-release hype, Adipurush also struggled at the box office after receiving heavy backlash from both audiences and critics.

About Ramayana

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is one of the most anticipated mythological films in Indian cinema. The recently unveiled trailer has generated buzz, with fans eager to see the filmmaker's interpretation of the epic.

Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled to release this Diwali, while Part 2 is set to arrive in cinemas on Diwali next year.

The film features an ensemble cast, with Ranbir Kapoor portraying Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Laxman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.