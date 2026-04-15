Yash Reveals Why He Doesn't Share Screen Space With Ranbir Kapoor In Ramayana: Part 1; Watch Video

One of the most awaited films of 2026, Ramayana: Part 1, continues to generate excitement among fans. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, the ambitious mythological epic is being mounted on a massive global scale. However, fans eager to watch the two actors share screen space may have to wait.

During an interaction with international media at CinemaCon 2026, where the film was represented by producer Namit Malhotra and Yash, the actor revealed an interesting detail about the first installment of the film.

Speaking to Fandango about his experience working alongside Ranbir, Yash shared that the two actors do not appear together in the first part of the film. He explained, "Interestingly, we both have never come together on screen in this film. As you all know, it's a two-part film. So, in the first part, I think we have, as Ravana, I have my own kingdom, and Rama has his own kingdom."

The actor added that although their characters do not share scenes, the two have met off-screen and share a strong professional rapport.

He said, "We have met a couple of times, and he's such a fabulous actor. I think it is mutual respect which has played out. Chemistry is like, when you're out to do something phenomenal, and it's as ambitious as Ramayana, all of us have a single agenda - to give our best to present this story. I think our visions are aligned, so the chemistry's not even an issue. We're enjoying it."

According to earlier comments by director Nitesh Tiwari, the film will present a fresh perspective on Ravana rather than portraying him as a typical villain. Ranbir also praised Yash’s interpretation of the character, saying, "Yash, of course, has the stardom that he has. To play Ravana, you need somebody who has that aura and screen presence. His interpretation of Ravana is very different from what we have seen over the years."

About the film

The mythological epic features a massive ensemble cast. Along with Ranbir as Rama and Yash as Ravana, the film stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Sheeba Chadha in key roles.

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release worldwide during Diwali in 2026.

Yash and Ranbir's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Yash is also gearing up for his next film, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film features an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.

Initially scheduled to release on March 19, the film has now been postponed to June 4 due to tensions in West Asia.

On the other hand, Ranbir will also be seen in Love And War with Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.