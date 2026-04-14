After Ramayana, Namit Malhotra To Produce Ranbir Kapoor-Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra 2? Here's What We Know

Namit Malhotra / Brahmastra Poster | Instagram

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan, was released in 2022. The film was planned as a trilogy, and at the end of Part 1, the sequel, titled Brahmastra Part Two Dev, was officially announced. However, Brahmastra 2 is yet to go on the floors. Meanwhile, according to a recent report, Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra will produce the sequel to the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer.

The Ramayana team has begun promoting the film, and recently, Malhotra and actor Yash gave a few interviews at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas. According to an X post by The Climax India, at the CinemaCon, Malhotra confirmed that he will take the Astraverse forward with Brahmastra 2. However, there's no confirmation yet.

Read Also Ramayana First Test Screening Gets Positive Response From Audience: Report

Netizens React To Namit Malhotra Producing Brahmastra 2

Reacting to the post, a netizen tweeted, "If only watching brahmastra was a good experience, the only good thing about it was the divine themes it tried to explore, but the storytelling, the cast and dialogues left a lot to be desired, Ayan Mukherjee needs to step the fuck up (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Take a good director and good vfx team Concept is good, but story screenplay was worst in (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Badhiya Bhai, please keep this franchise alive (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Brahmastra Box Office Collection

Brahmastra collected Rs. 431 crore gross at the box office worldwide, and in India it minted Rs. 267.20 crore net. Reportedly, part 1 was made on a budget of around Rs. 400 crore.

Ramayana Release Date

Meanwhile, Ramayana starring Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, and Yash is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie will be released in two parts. Part 1 will hit the big screens on Diwali this year, and Part 2 will hit the big screens on Diwali next year.