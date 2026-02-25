Ramayana First Test Screening Gets Positive Response From Audience: Report

Ramayana First Test Screening | YouTube

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash starrer Ramayana is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial with just an announcement video has created a fantastic pre-release buzz, and everyone is keen to watch the teaser, trailer, and the songs of the film. Now, according to a report in The Week, a test screening of Ramayana took place recently, and it received a positive response from the audience.

According to the report, the test screening of the film took place on Monday, February 23, 2026, at Los Angeles, USA's Cinemark Playa Vista. A selected group of the audience aged 18-60 was shown the movie.

The initial reports from the special screening are very positive. Reportedly, apart from the rooted storytelling, the audience praised the grandeur and the visual effects of Ramayana. Well, this was just the first screening, a test experiment by the makers.

Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana will be releasing in two parts. Part 1 will hit the big screens on Diwali this year. According to some reports, the makers are planning to release a teaser of the film on Rama Navami (March 26) this year. However, there's no official confirmation about.

Meanwhile, part 2 of Ramayana is slated to release on Diwali 2027.

Ramayana Cast

Apart from Ranbir, Yash, and Sai, the film also stars Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey. Ranbir will be seen as Lord Ram, Sai plays the role of Sita, Yash steps into the shoes of Ravana, Sunny will portay the character of Lord Hanuman, and Laxman's role will be played by Ravie.

Ramayana Budget

Ramanaya is going to be the costliest film made in Indian cinema. Reportedly, both parts are being mounted on a huge budget of Rs. 4,000 crore. Well, it is expected that Ramayana will take the box office by storm.