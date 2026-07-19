Ramayana Delhi Event: Yash Mistakenly Says 'Avkaash' Instead Of 'Avsar' As He Attempts To Speak In Hindi; Fans React - VIDEO

Kannada actor Yash won over the audience with his humility and sense of humour at the trailer launch of Ramayana in New Delhi on Saturday (July 18). While addressing the gathering in Hindi, the actor accidentally used the word "avkaash" instead of "avsar," corrected himself, and left everyone in the audience laughing and applauding his effort.

Yash, who will be seen playing Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious mythological epic , admitted that he wanted to speak in Hindi as everyone else at the event was doing so.

Thanking producer Namit Malhotra for offering him the role, he said, “Sab Hindi mein baat kar rahe hain yahaan. Main bhi koshish karunga. Iss mukaam tak laane ke liye all credit should go to Namit Malhotra. Unhone mujhe yeh patra nibhaane ka avkaash [avsar] diya, uske liye main unko dhanyawaad kehta hoon. Hindi seekhne ka bhi mauka mila (Everyone here is speaking in Hindi, so I’ll do my best as well. All the credit for bringing me to this point goes to Namit Malhotra. He gave me the opportunity to play this character, and I am sincerely grateful to him for that. This project also gave me the chance to learn Hindi)."The candid mix-up immediately drew laughter from the audience, and Yash himself corrected the word with a smile. His genuine attempt to speak Hindi was met with warm applause from those present.

The mix-up drew laughter from the audience, and Yash himself corrected the word with a smile. His attempt to speak Hindi was met with warm applause from those present.

The actor also opened up on his experience of working on Ramayana, saying the film has been rewarding both personally and professionally. Apart from playing one of mythology's most iconic characters, he shared that the project also helped him improve his Hindi.

Calling the film a landmark project, Yash described Ramayana as "India's dream."

“This is India’s dream. We all have come together with one vision and one conviction, to put our story on the global platform. So, all of us are keeping all our interests aside. We have only one interest, to tell Prabhu Shri Ram’s story to the global audience and also to celebrate him in our country. So, thank you, Namit, for having this courage and conviction. Thank you so much, Nitesh sir, for guiding me and helping me understand the character’s nuances.”

Yash also showered praise on his co-stars. Appreciating Ranbir Kapoor's performance as Lord Ram, he said, “Ranbir, you’ve been phenomenal. The whole of India will understand how you’ve surrendered to this role and what magic you have created.”

The star-studded launch event was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, Kunal Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Ajinkya Deo, Shobana, sitar maestro Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Swami Ramdev, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and several other celebrities.