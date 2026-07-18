Ramayana: Part 1 Trailer Launch In Delhi: From Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram To Yash As Ravana, Here's Who All Attended The Star-Studded Night | x/PallavPaliwal

The Ramayana: Part 1 trailer launch in Delhi turned into a star-studded affair, with the film's cast and crew making stylish appearances at Bharat Mandapam. From Ranbir Kapoor looking dapper in a classic black bandhgala to Sai Pallavi winning hearts in an elegant saree, the event was high on glamour and tradition. Ahead of the trailer's official release on July 24, 2026, here's a look at what the celebrities wore at the grand launch event.

Ranbir Kapoor

Playing Lord Ram, Ranbir Kapoor exuded royalty in a black bandhgala adorned with a statement brooch. Speaking at the event, he paid tribute to Arun Govil, saying, "First of all, I would like to talk to Mr. Arun Govil. Sir, you have carried this responsibility with such beauty, honesty and dignity for years."

Sai Pallavi

Essaying the role of Goddess Sita, Sai Pallavi kept it graceful in a golden-toned saree featuring a contrasting pink border, pairing it with minimal jewellery and a traditional look.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh, who plays Shurpanakha, embraced ethnic elegance in a bright yellow saree paired with a strapless blouse, making a vibrant style statement.

Ravi Dubey

Portraying Lakshman, Ravi Dubey opted for a sophisticated all-black suit, keeping his look sleek and understated.

Vivek Oberoi

Playing Vidyutjihva, Vivek Oberoi attended the event in a classic off-white kurta-pyjama set, embracing a traditional aesthetic.

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol, who essays the role of Lord Hanuman, kept his look simple yet elegant in a traditional ethnic outfit as he joined the cast for the grand launch.

Yash

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Smart Strategy 🔥



And #Yash knows how to maintain his Pan India image,....



Just Respect all indian languages 👍#PrathamSankalp #Ramayana #RamayanaTrailer pic.twitter.com/4sa9OoeXwk — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) July 18, 2026

Kannada superstar Yash, who portrays Ravana, made a striking appearance in an all-black ensemble, complementing his rugged on-screen persona.

Karan Johar

Producer Karan Johar chose a sophisticated ivory kurta-pyjama paired with a matching Nehru jacket (koti), staying true to the event's ethnic dress code.

Nitesh Tiwari

Director Nitesh Tiwari kept it formal in a grey suit, addressing the media alongside the cast ahead of the trailer launch.

Arun Govil

The Original Ram of Indian Cinema — Shri Arun Govil Ji. 🙏🚩



At today's #Ramayana event, Arun Govil Ji shared how he was chosen to play Lord Ram.



He will always remain Ram for us. 🙏🚩



Best wishes to #RanbirKapoor for the upcoming #Ramayana. Now, let's see how he does justice… pic.twitter.com/5qjHd2WZms — Sagar Talkies (@SagarTalkies) July 18, 2026

Veteran actor Arun Govil, remembered by millions as the iconic Lord Ram from Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, attended the event in a traditional outfit. Speaking on stage, he recalled initially being rejected for the role of Lord Ram in the legendary television series. In Ramayana: Part 1, Govil will be seen portraying King Dashrath, Lord Ram's father.

Kunal Kapoor

Playing Lord Indra, Kunal Kapoor kept his look understated in an ethnic outfit as he arrived at Bharat Mandapam. The actor was among the confirmed cast members present for the film's grand trailer launch event.

Namit Malhotra

Producer Namit Malhotra, who is backing the ambitious two-part epic, attended the event alongside director Nitesh Tiwari. He addressed the audience about the vision behind Ramayana and the team's efforts to bring the timeless epic to the global stage.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma

Renowned sitar virtuoso Rishab Rikhiram Sharma also marked his presence at the launch event. The musician was seen interacting with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash ahead of the event and delivered a special musical performance, adding a spiritual touch to the evening.