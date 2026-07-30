'As A Pakistani, Main Excited Ho Gaya Hoon': Ramayana Trailer Wins Hearts Across Border; Ranbir Kapoor, Yash & VFX Leave Critics Impressed |

The trailer of Ramayana has finally been released, and it's not just Indians who are reacting to it, Pakistanis are also sharing their views. Several Pakistani influencers and critics have reviewed the much, awaited film directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. It appears that the trailer has impressed audiences across the border as well, with many praising its storyline, VFX, and the performances of the cast.

A digital content creator named Kaam Wali Baat, aka Maviya Umer Farooqui, took to social media and said, "1000 crore is film ka budget hai aur wo budget trailer ke andar hame dikh bhi raha hai." However, a user corrected him in the comments, claiming that the film's budget is around Rs 4,000 crore. The creator further praised Bollywood filmmakers for collaborating with Hollywood for the film's visual effects. Reacting to the trailer, he said, "As a Pakistani main bolunga ki bhai main trailer dekh ke to excited ho gaya hoon." He also lauded Yash and Ranbir Kapoor's performances and appreciated the makers for mounting the film on such a grand scale.

Another critic, Hasnaat Khan, also took to YouTube to praise Ramayana. He particularly appreciated Yash's performance and action sequences, calling them "very well done." Describing the trailer as "amazing," the YouTuber said the film appears to boast impressive VFX, a compelling storyline, and strong casting.

Ramayana is one of the most ambitious Indian films ever made, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios in association with Monster Mind Creations. The epic mythological saga stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The film has generated massive buzz for its large-scale production, cutting-edge visual effects created in collaboration with top international VFX artists, and music composed by Oscar-winning legends Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman. Planned as a two-part cinematic saga, Ramayana is being mounted on a grand scale and is expected to be among the biggest Indian films ever produced.