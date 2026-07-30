Ramayana Trailer: 'Solid Banger', 'Looking Like Serial Material'; Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi & Yash Starrer's Promo Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Ramayana Trailer | YouTube

The much-awaited trailer of Ramayana Part 1 has finally been officially released. The trailer was supposed to be out on July 24, 2026, but it was delayed. However, a few clips from the trailer were leaked online. Now, on Thursday, the makers unveiled the trailer at 4:15 am, and, as expected, it has become the topic of discussion on social media.

The 4 minutes 9 seconds trailer is high on VFX, and visually it looks stunning. Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram is decent, and even Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita leaves a mark. But, it is Yash's performance as Ravana that will grab your attention the most.

Netizens Review Ramayana Trailer

Reacting to the trailer, a netizen tweeted, "Yes! This is what we needed, A solid BANGER TRAILER. #Yash as Ravan is solid man, he is killing it. #RanbirKapoor as Ram ji is amazing, amazing. Vfx and CGI are very much improved from the Rama teaser except 1-2 shot. Baaki baate BND ke baad (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#Ramayana Trailer Is Outstanding. #Yash As Ravana Is Looking 100 % fit and superb. He is gonna kill it. #Ranbirkapoor as ram looking good too. Overall trailer is giving blockbuster vibe. 100 Cr + Day Is Looking Possible for this one including all languages (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Hi Namit, To be frank I didn't like trailer, looking like more of a serial material. If I want to see a serial experience why would I reach theatre. You could have made it more raw. There is too much editing in the trailer. Colour grading is not perfectly matched with actions (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, netizens have given mixed reviews to the Ramayana trailer.

Ramayana Release Date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 will be released on Diwali this year, and Part 2 will hit the big screens during the festival next year.