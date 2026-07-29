Ramayana Trailer To Be Released On July 30 At 4:15 AM; What Is Brahma Muhurat & Why Is It Considered Auspicious?

Ramayana Trailer To Be Released On July 30 |

Ramayana is an upcoming epic film based on Valmiki's epic Ramayana. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sai Pallavi as Sita in the lead roles. Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Ramayana film's music is composed by A. R. Rahman and legendary Oscar-winning music composer Hans Zimmer, who is known for his music compositions in various films including Interstellar, Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy, Dunkirk, Dune, Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, and more.

The makers of Ramayana, one of the most anticipated Indian films, have announced that its trailer will be released on Thursday, July 30, at 4:15 AM, a time that falls during the sacred Brahma Muhurat. The unique timing has sparked curiosity among fans, with many wondering about the spiritual significance of this early morning period.

What is Brahma Muhurat?

Brahma Muhurat is regarded as one of the most auspicious times of the day in Hindu tradition. It begins approximately 1 hour and 36 minutes before sunrise and lasts for about 48 minutes. The exact timing varies depending on the local sunrise time.

filmmakers reveal Ramayana's trailer release time

On Tuesday, the makers officially announced that the trailer will now be unveiled on July 30, the same day Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release. Sharing the film's update on Instagram, they wrote, "At the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, we welcome the dawn of Ramayana with our trailer on 30th July 2026, Thursday, at 4:15 AM IST worldwide."

The term "Brahma Muhurat" combines two Sanskrit words: 'Brahma', meaning the creator or supreme consciousness, and 'Muhurat', meaning an auspicious period. Ancient Hindu scriptures describe it as the ideal time for meditation, prayer, yoga, self-reflection, and studying sacred texts.

Why it is considered auspicious?

According to Hindu beliefs, Brahma Muhurat is a time when the atmosphere is calm, pure, and spiritually charged. It is believed that the mind is naturally more peaceful and focused during these early hours, making it easier to meditate and connect with the divine.

Many saints, sages, and spiritual practitioners recommend waking up during Brahma Muhurat to perform prayers, chant mantras, practise yoga, or engage in spiritual learning. Ayurveda also considers this period beneficial for maintaining physical and mental well-being, as the body and mind are said to be refreshed after sleep.

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Why is the Ramayana trailer releasing during Brahma Muhurat?

Since Ramayana is inspired by the revered Hindu epic, releasing its trailer during Brahma Muhurat is seen as a symbolic gesture of devotion and respect towards the sacred story. The early morning launch aligns with the film's spiritual theme and is intended to invoke positivity and blessings at the beginning of its promotional journey.

The announcement has generated excitement among movie enthusiasts and devotees alike, making the trailer launch a unique blend of cinema and tradition. By choosing Brahma Muhurat, the makers have added a deeper cultural and spiritual significance to the film's much-awaited unveiling.